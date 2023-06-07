Is Blair Davenport related to 28-year-old AEW star?

Blair Davenport honed her craft on the independent scene before she signed with NXT UK. The former Bea Priestley formed an alliance with fellow British wrestler and current AEW star during their stint in World Wonder Ring Stardom.

The star in question is none other than Jamie Hayter. The internet is probably wondering whether the two might be related. The answer is no. The duo were solid as a tag team and even won the Goddess of Stardom Championship, the promotion's tag team belts, on one occasion.

Blair Davenport and Jamie Hayter beat Jungle Kyona and Konami for said titles. The duo held the championship for six months before the pandemic cut short their run. Davenport also won the titles alongside Konami.

The duo would ultimately go their separate ways in the middle of the turbulence caused by the pandemic. Davenport signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where she was famously part of the United Empire stable alongside her former partner Will Ospreay, from 2020 up until 2021.

Jamie Hayter, on the other hand, would end up signing a full-time contract with AEW in 2021. She already had her first match for the promotion during its early days. She returned to the company on the debut episode of AEW Rampage on August 13, 2021, and is a former women's champion in the promotion.

Blair Davenport was revealed as the mystery attacker on WWE NXT

The NXT women's locker room had been the victim of mystery attacks. The attacks had put Nikkita Lyons and Sol Ruca, among others, on the shelf. The attacker was called out by Dani Palmer last Tuesday on NXT and decided it was time to reveal themselves.

A hooded figure entered the ring to attack Palmer from behind. The mystery person took out the rising star in a matter of seconds. The persona revealed themself to be Blair Davenport.

The 27-year-old was last seen inside the ring at Worlds Collide on September 4, 2022. It remains to be seen how Shawn Michaels will book Davenport now that she's on the developmental brand full-time.

