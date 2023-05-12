Is Bloodline member Solo Sikoa's wife a pro wrestler? Know what she does for a living

The Bloodline's Enforcer, Solo Sikoa, is a newlywed. He put a ring to his relationship with longtime girlfriend and fiancé Almia Williams at the beginning of March this year. They have two sons, Zion Fatu, and Za’khi Christopher Fatu, born in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Like most of his Bloodline cousins, Solo Sikoa's wife is not a pro wrestler. She has never stepped foot inside the ring; else, her appearance would've been noted by Cagematch. Almia is currently designated as a Guests Service Agent at Hampton Inn & Suites and has held the position since 2018.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Almia Williams got her schooling from San Gorgonio High School in California. She has a background in athletics and excelled in varsity basketball. From 2010-12, during her time at Dickinson State University in North Dakota, she got acquainted with Joseph Fatu (Solo Sikoa).

Almia only completed her general studies before pursuing a career in hotel management. Almia's primary role as Guest Service Agent is to impart excellent client service to guests, ensuring they are comfortable and meet their needs and expectations.

The Bloodline: More information about Solo Sikoa's wife, Almia Williams

Almia Williams is now an Anoa'i family member. Even though Solo Sikoa hasn't publicly shown his love for family, his words about The Bloodline show how much familial bonds mean to him. Undoubtedly, he has been a staunch supporter of Roman Reigns in WWE since his main roster entry.

Solo's wife is a year older than him. She celebrated her 31st birthday on March 22nd, while Sikoa celebrated his birthday four days before hers. Almia Williams has never appeared on WWE TV or the red carpet, but that may change soon, given that her husband is on the verge of greatness.

Despite keeping a low profile, Almia often gives updates about her personal life on her Instagram account. She has over 5900 followers. Usually, the 31-year-old posts vibrant pictures of herself with Sikoa and her two children, who are about to start their schooling.

The Enforcer is currently in the middle of a crisis. He almost hit Jey Uso with a Samoan Spike at Backlash, and Roman Reigns is about to address the situation on the latest WWE SmackDown episode. Time will tell what's next for the youngest Bloodline member.

