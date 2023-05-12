4 surprises that can happen on WWE SmackDown tonight

This week’s WWE SmackDown episode is a must-watch for any wrestling fan. Edge and Rey Mysterio will fight against each other for the first time in over two decades, and complimenting "The Phenomenal" action will be AJ Styles. A Women’s Tag Team Championship match is also scheduled for the evening.

Keeping aside the blockbuster showdowns set for the show, some surprises could be in store for the Tenessee crowd. Night of Champions is just two weeks away, so some storylines need pace. There has also been no clarity on the Women’s Titles picture or the program for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In this list, we will look at four surprises that can happen on WWE SmackDown tonight.

#4. Bianca Belair could issue an Open Challenge

RAW was Bianca’s Belair’s dominion for over a year. The longest-reigning Women’s Champion of this generation will now shift her attention to dominating the WWE SmackDown brand. Thus, the best way to do so is to set the wheels in motion.

Belair recently completed 400 days as champion, but fans are slowly turning on The EST. Thus, she may lay an Open Challenge on WWE SmackDown rather than have a celebration segment. This will further prove to the audience that she is a fighting champion.

The Open Challenge could also commence a feud with a popular star. Bayley confronting her former rival on the brand that defined her or Charlotte Flair reverting to her natural heel role are some surprises to watch out for.

#3. Damage CTRL may capture their third championship

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE



Hey TONIGHT! The @WWE Women’s Tag Titles hold a special place in my heart and nothing would make me happier than winning them with @ImKingKota Hey @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE …. We ain’t Cardi B or Megan Thee Stallion…we’re the real deal. See you idiots later 🤭🤭 #DamageCTRL TONIGHT! The @WWE Women’s Tag Titles hold a special place in my heart and nothing would make me happier than winning them with @ImKingKota. Hey @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE …. We ain’t Cardi B or Megan Thee Stallion…we’re the real deal. See you idiots later 🤭🤭 #DamageCTRL https://t.co/uSJ62D3zXU

Triple H seems to have plans for IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Both superstars have consistently fought on the top card, even winning their last few matches on RAW. One such win was against the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions.

The team of SKY and Kai might be villains on paper, but they have massive backing from the audience and the company. Even though Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan have just begun their reign, there are slim chances of them dropping the titles on WWE SmackDown tonight. Such an ending will add a shock factor to future tag matches.

#2. The Bloodline gets split on WWE SmackDown tonight

Jey Uso’s antics are similar to Kevin Nash's before he started the nWo Wolfpac. In the past few weeks, he has constantly poked the topic of Roman Reigns abandoning them and Solo Sikoa not being his usual ‘Ucey’ self. His worries will be checked by The Tribal Chief on WWE SmackDown tonight.

Due to the events that unfolded at Backlash, Reigns has taken it upon himself to settle the matters. His respect for Jey Uso has worsened. He is already looking down on The Usos because of their failure to regain the tag titles and may just highlight his cousins' incompetence as well as behavior.

The Right Hand Man may not be able to tolerate it anymore. After making a fool out of himself for trusting Sami Zayn, losing the tag titles and the problematic relationship with Roman and Sikoa may just make him snap. His walkout could be followed by Jimmy.

#1. Edge is robbed of a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era “It’s going to end soon and I gotta end it right this time and there is no better way to finish it than to win the World Heavyweight Championship and then when I lose it, that’s it, I’m done.” - Edge “It’s going to end soon and I gotta end it right this time and there is no better way to finish it than to win the World Heavyweight Championship and then when I lose it, that’s it, I’m done.” - Edge https://t.co/GR65QrvBJ1

The WWE Universe wants Edge to finish his story. A record seven-time World Heavyweight Champion, The Rated-R Superstar is aiming to finish his career after a brief run with the gold on his waist. A dream of many fans may not pan out, though.

Edge has stuck to putting over talent since returning to WWE in 2020. He has faced Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and, most notably, Finn Balor. The company might be planning a similar run, as seen by the latest teaser from WWE SmackDown’s latest addition, Grayson Waller.

The Waller Effect may cost the Hall of Famer his world title opportunity. One of Edge’s rivals in the upcoming match/matches can also play dirty instead of the Grayson Waller feud. Whatever the case may be, hopes will be high for the former World Champion.

