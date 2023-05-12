Did WWE spoil Edge's next feud? Twitter thinks so!

Edge will compete against two familiar opponents in the first round of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament on WWE SmackDown tonight. He is the favorite to cement his place at Night of Champions due to his history with the title and the latest video teasing a retirement. However, a notable former NXT star may have other plans.

The Rated-R Superstar plans to have one last run with World Heavyweight Championship before he hangs up his boots. Social media is abuzz with theories about the veteran facing former rival Seth Rollins in the grand finale. Fellow superstars have also been surprised, including the notorious Grayson Waller.

The 33-year-old star spent two years in the developmental before getting added to SmackDown. His latest tweet has caught the wrestling world in a frenzy. While commenting on Edge's retirement video clip, Grayson Waller mentioned that he has a lot of questions left unanswered, potentially spoiling WWE's elaborate plan for their feud.

Wrestling fans on Twitter mentioned how Grayson could have his talk show, The Waller Effect, or restart the Cutting Edge. However, many considered it to be a teaser of their rivalry. Waller has an active social media presence which he often uses to hint at his next steps or future feuds.

Here is how fans reacted to Grayson Waller's tweet:-

Drago @Notorious401 #Smackdown @GraysonWWE Ive never realized how bad I wanted a Grayson Waller vs Edge program until now! @GraysonWWE Ive never realized how bad I wanted a Grayson Waller vs Edge program until now! 🔥🔥🔥 #Smackdown

Haaunter @Haaunter @GraysonWWE @WWE Ahh so that means we’re getting a Edge Waller feud instead of Edge winning the tournament match @GraysonWWE @WWE Ahh so that means we’re getting a Edge Waller feud instead of Edge winning the tournament match 😒

Dylan Stewart @dylstew09 @GraysonWWE Oh my god.. edge loses the World Heavyweight Championship— first fued is Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE Oh my god.. edge loses the World Heavyweight Championship— first fued is Grayson Waller 🔥🔥🔥

The Ultimate Opportunist's recent declaration may not be a break in character after all. WWE could have planned the whole scenario with the Hall of Famer teasing his World Heavyweight Championship win, but only for Waller to be a roadblock.

How can WWE make Edge vs. Grayson Waller happen?

In the most obvious case, Grayson Waller will cost Edge the potential World Heavyweight Title Match at WWE Night of Champions. This will allow Seth Rollins to avoid any adverse reactions during his title win.

Grayson Waller could also be the first challenger to the new World Heavyweight Champion, which in this case could be The Rated-R Superstar. A confrontation angle after the latter's 12th world title win at Night of Champions shall do the trick.

WWE may even stall their feud for a better date. For now, they can focus on Grayson Waller debuting his TV show on SmackDown. It could be similar to The MizTV, a talk show that facilitates storylines with the host acting as a medium. Eventually, he may call Edge and beat him to prove a point.

Poll : 0 votes