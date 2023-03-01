[WATCH] Solo Sikoa gets married; multiple WWE star relatives present at the ceremony

Per his most recent social media update, WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa recently married his fiancée, Almia Williams. The youngest member of The Bloodline posted an Instagram reel of the ceremony, seemingly only involving close family members.

Solo (Real name: Joseph Fatu) and Almia reportedly got engaged in 2020 and have two sons together. Zion Fatu was born in 2019, while Za’khi Christopher Fatu was born two years later. Sikoa has posted several pictures and videos of them on Instagram, including when they imitated The Bloodline.

The Instagram reel he posted features photos from the wedding ceremony, with "I Can't Stop Loving You" by Kem playing. While the happy couple's parents and children were there, a few of Solo Sikoa's WWE Superstar relatives attended the ceremony too.

As can be seen, the groom's real-life brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso, were present. Jimmy's wife, Naomi, was also there amid her extended WWE absence. It is unknown whether Solo's cousin, Roman Reigns, attended the ceremony as he wasn't in any photos in the reel.

Here is what The Usos' younger brother wrote as the caption:

"You're forever my blessing. I love you #MrsFatu," wrote Solo Sikoa.

You can even check the reel out below:

Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates the happy couple and wishes them the best as they begin this exciting new chapter in their lives.

What is Solo Sikoa up to on WWE television?

While he recently had one of the happiest days of his life, Solo Sikoa hasn't been very pleased with how things panned out on WWE RAW. This week's episode of the Monday night show saw him and Jimmy Uso get attacked by Kevin Owens after their win over The Street Profits.

The Enforcer sent a clear message to Owens following the show. The two will face off on next week's episode of RAW as WWE continues the build to WrestleMania 39. KO looks set to reunite with Sami Zayn and challenge The Usos for the Tag Team Championship at The Show of Shows, with Solo Sikoa likely at ringside.

The next few weeks are critical to the story, especially with Jey Uso's loyalties still in doubt. It will be interesting to see what Roman Reigns has to say this Friday night on SmackDown. He is set to address The Bloodline's turbulent situation, while a face-to-face with 'Mania opponent, Cody Rhodes, has also been promised.

