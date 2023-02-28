Solo Sikoa breaks silence with a four-word message to top star after getting attacked on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa is not happy after what happened this week's RAW. The Usos' younger brother may have won his match on the show, but Kevin Owens got the better of him. He even sent a strong message to the former Universal Champion on social media following his actions.

Tonight's episode of the red brand saw Sikoa step in to replace Jey Uso, whose status within The Bloodline is still unclear. He teamed up with Jimmy Uso against The Street Profits and pinned Angelo Dawkins for the victory.

However, as Solo Sikoa was about to attack Montez Ford with a steel chair after the match, KO attacked both him and Jimmy. He laid them out with Stunners after entering through the crowd. This has enraged both Bloodline members, particularly The Enforcer.

Solo simply sent a four-word message to Owens on Twitter:

"I'm coming for you.. #KO," tweeted Solo Sikoa.

WWE has confirmed Sikoa will face Kevin Owens on next week's episode of RAW. He doesn't take kindly to such attacks, so expect The Enforcer to retaliate in a big way during his match with KO.

What will Solo Sikoa do at WWE WrestleMania 39?

As of now, it doesn't look like the youngest member of The Bloodline will have a match at WrestleMania 39. WWE has not begun any singles feud for Sikoa, who is completely wrapped up in his stable's internal issues. He could be integral to Jey Uso's likely return to the family group.

The Usos may defend their Tag Team Championships against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The real-life best friends look set to reunite on WWE television, although it might take a while following their interaction on RAW last week.

Solo Sikoa will likely be in Jimmy and Jey's corner, looking to influence the match's outcome. He can even play a part in Roman Reigns' main event match against Cody Rhodes. However, whether The Enforcer will help either of them remain champions at The Show of Shows is doubtful.

Will Solo help either of his fellow Bloodline members retain their belts at WrestleMania? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

