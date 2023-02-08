"THERES MORE OF THEM" – WWE fans react to cute video of Solo Sikoa's kids imitating The Bloodline

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa may be the youngest member of The Bloodline, but he also has children. He posted a birthday message for his younger son on Instagram yesterday, including an adorable clip of his kids imitating the Roman Reigns-led faction while watching them on TV.

Sikoa's son, Za’khi Christopher Fatu, turned two years old on February 7th, with the former NXT North American Champion affectionately calling him "khi khi" on social media. The video of him and his older brother, Zion, acting like their father and uncles has been making the rounds on Twitter.

Check out Solo Sikoa's original birthday post on Instagram below. The aforementioned clip is the second last piece of media in it:

The reactions from WWE fans on Twitter have ranged from surprise to being touched. Many were unaware that Solo Sikoa is a father, and their responses to the clip reflect that. Most fans joked about The Bloodline never ending, especially with Roman Reigns and The Usos having multiple kids each.

Check out the responses below:

pau @316REIGNS putting his little one up in the air omg putting his little one up in the air omg

Asher @nzx3lite @316REIGNS Oh damn the Bloodline got another generation. @316REIGNS Oh damn the Bloodline got another generation.

. @romeo_navarrete @316REIGNS At least for once there should be a royal rumble strictly for somoans because how many are there @316REIGNS At least for once there should be a royal rumble strictly for somoans because how many are there

f @pluralistvision pau @316REIGNS this video of solo’s kids is so cute this video of solo’s kids is so cute 😭 https://t.co/3mnvMe3dhm the little ones in the air please i’m crying 🥹 twitter.com/316reigns/stat… the little ones in the air please i’m crying 🥹 twitter.com/316reigns/stat…

SlimJ @Jordan_Baller2 @316REIGNS They can take on jimmy & jey @316REIGNS They can take on jimmy & jey

Diamond-cut Lego trucks @ThurstonPlugg @316REIGNS 10 years from now The Rock will be in Afa and Sika’s spot, Roman will be in Rikishi’s spot, The Usos, Solo, and The Rock’s daughter will be in Roman’s spot, and this generation will be breaking in. The Bloodline is gonna go on forever lol @316REIGNS 10 years from now The Rock will be in Afa and Sika’s spot, Roman will be in Rikishi’s spot, The Usos, Solo, and The Rock’s daughter will be in Roman’s spot, and this generation will be breaking in. The Bloodline is gonna go on forever lol

As for their current status, it is unknown what the future holds for WWE's most dominant faction after what happened at the Royal Rumble. Sami Zayn betrayed Reigns and was assaulted by The Bloodline, leading to Jey Uso's exit from the group.

Solo Sikoa is loyal to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Despite all the turmoil surrounding Jey Uso, the former NXT star has made his loyalties clear. Solo Sikoa has remained by The Tribal Chief's side since his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle, where he helped the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion retain his belts against Drew McIntyre.

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa are the only remaining members of The Bloodline, alongside Roman Reigns. The 29-year-old star could replace Jey in The Usos' upcoming SmackDown Tag Team Title defense against Ricochet and Braun Strowman.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Rikishi's three sons in WWE. This angle could go in several directions, especially as Reigns' match against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber inches closer. The Tribal Chief will also have Cody Rhodes to worry about at WrestleMania 39 if he can get past the former Honorary Uce.

Will The Bloodline get stronger or weaker as The Show of Shows approaches? Have your say in the comments section below!

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : Will Jey Uso return to The Bloodline? Yes No 7 votes