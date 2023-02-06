Solo Sikoa sends a one-word message after Jey Uso's absence at a WWE Live Event in Roman Reigns' hometown

Jey Uso continues to be absent from The Bloodline's corner. At a recent WWE live event in Pensacola, Florida, the faction was represented by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Jey walked out on his family at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He also refused to lay his hands on former stablemate Sami Zayn, who was the target of a brutal beatdown by Reigns, Sikoa, and Jimmy.

Taking to Instagram, Sikoa sent a one-word message and reflected on teaming up with Jimmy.

"Together" wrote Sikoa

Check out a screenshot of Solo Sikoa's Instagram story below:

Solo made his main roster debut by assisting Reigns in his title match against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle last year.

The 29-year-old was sent by the elders of the Anoa'i family and has pledged his loyalty to The Tribal Chief.

Bill Apter believes WWE star Sami Zayn might have to go through Solo Sikoa before facing Roman Reigns

In the aftermath of Sami Zayn's betrayal of Roman Reigns, it has been confirmed that the 38-year-old will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes Zayn might have to go through Solo Sikoa first in the lead-up to the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter discussed the same. He said:

"I have heard those rumors and I think people do wanna see that. But I think Sami [Zayn] will have to go through Solo Sikoa before he gets to Roman Reigns and I think that would be a very compelling match as well."

Zayn will challenge Reigns for the championships in Montreal, Canada. The former Intercontinental Champion will have the support of the majority of the WWE Universe in his hometown.

