Sami Zayn could wrestle 29-year-old WWE star for the first time ever before facing Roman Reigns, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter feels that before Sami Zayn faces Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he may have to go through Solo Sikoa.

As entertaining as it was while it lasted, Zayn's time in The Bloodline ended at Royal Rumble 2023. The former Honorary Uce attacked The Tribal Chief with a steel chair after the latter forced him to beat up Kevin Owens. As a result, his former Bloodline stablemates brutalized Sami Zayn, except for Jey Uso, who walked out, leaving everyone perplexed about his loyalties.

Though he is expected to face Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Bill Apter thinks there could be a hurdle ahead of Zayn before he gets to the title match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter predicted Zayn could soon be facing Solo Sikoa. The veteran journalist feels that before the former Intercontinental Champion gets to share a ring with Roman Reigns, he may have to defeat Sikoa.

"I have heard those rumors and I think people do wanna see that. But I think Sami [Zayn] will have to go through Solo Sikoa before he gets to Roman Reigns and I think that would be a very compelling match as well," said Bill Apter. (23:55 - 24:11)

Check out the full episode below:

Do you want some Bloodline magic in your home? Get official merchandise at !

WWE legend Ric Flair is a fan of The Bloodline's storyline

The Bloodline saga has drawn universal praise from fans and those from within the business. One among them is Ric Flair.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy lauded the story for being "unpredictable." He also reserved special praise for Sami Zayn.

"I loved it. What I like about it the most it's unpredictable. I mean you know something was gonna happen but you didn't know what. Yeah, I watched that promo in Philadelphia [at RAW XXX] which was very entertaining. I mean Sami Zayn, he ceases to amaze me. He's good. And that really defined him the other night doing that," Flair said.

Fans can expect the build to Sami Zayn's potential match against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 to kick off from this week's SmackDown.

Do you want the former Honorary Uce to face Solo Sikoa? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the Spotify link, YouTube video, and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes