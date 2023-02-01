"That's what it's all about" - WWE legend on the best thing about The Bloodline angle

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently pointed out what he believes is the best thing about The Bloodline angle.

Last Saturday, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble. After the match, The Bloodline brutally attacked The Prizefighter. However, Sami Zayn refused to join the attack before turning on The Tribal Chief and hitting him with a chair. While Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Reigns beat down Zayn, Jey Uso surprisingly left the ring. Jey later seemingly announced his breakup from The Bloodline.

During the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair praised the storyline, stating that he likes that it is unpredictable.

"I loved it. What I like about it the most it's unpredictable. I mean you know something was gonna happen but you didn't know what. Yeah, I watched that promo in Philadelphia [at RAW XXX] which was very entertaining. I mean Sami Zayn, he ceases to amaze me. He's good. And that really defined him the other night doing that," Flair said.

The Hall of Famer continued:

"I mean taking that shot and he hit him hard so it looked good. And Roman is a brick**** anyway so it didn't hurt him. But the way he hit as hard as he hit him, it really, people stood up and went, 'holy sh*t.' That's what it's all about." [From 9:42 to 10:30]

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is a fan of Sami Zayn's performance in The Bloodline angle

Sami Zayn has become one of the most popular superstars in the Stamford-based company since he began his storyline with The Bloodline nearly nine months ago. Many fans have recently praised his performance during the Royal Rumble segment.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that Zayn's performance in The Bloodline angle is "Oscar-worthy."

"Sami Zayn has been giving like Oscar-worthy performances as of late, especially with The Bloodline. He's made that thing come alive. He's definitely made it feel a certain way when you watch it. He stepped up big time. A lot of people right now, I was just reading just something last week that was saying, 'Sami Zayn the new face of the WWE.' Just go to show you what this guy is. [...] Sami Zayn, he's taken advantage of every opportunity that's been presented to him," he said.

