Is Brock Lesnar away from WWE because Triple H has creative control? Exploring reason for the absence

Many WWE fans know of Brock Lesnar's close relationship with Vince McMahon. However, it was recently reported that Endeavor gave Triple H the majority of creative control. Still, it should be noted that The Beast's absence is not due to the change.

Vince McMahon returned to WWE earlier this year after retiring in July 2022 to aid the sale of the Stamford-based promotion. Endeavor was the company that bought it. In September 2023, the wrestling promotion officially merged with the UFC. During all this, Vince was reportedly placed back on making creative decisions until recently. With Triple H reportedly making the main creative decisions, Brock Lesnar may have some problems with this, which some fans wondered whether was the reason for his recent absence, but that's not the case.

While Brock is close to Vince, his absence is not connected with Triple H taking control. It was known that when McMahon initially retired last year, Lesnar walked out of the location for the July 22, 2022 edition of SmackDown. However, he returned at the end of the program after The Game talked to him.

The Chief Content Officer noted that although they had some differences over the years, they have a better relationship now. He also revealed that Lesnar talks to Vince often and walked out of the arena to digest the news of McMahon's departure.

What is the possible reason for Brock Lesnar's WWE absence?

Brock and Triple H have a long history in WWE

It's already established above that The Beast Incarnate's absence is not due to Vince and The Game's roles. According to recent reports, it's most likely due to his schedule.

The Beast has recently worked fewer appearances in WWE, though he was pretty active earlier this year. According to Xero News, the company wanted Brock Lesnar for Crown Jewel, but nothing has been confirmed. If he is not present for the Saudi Arabia event, fans should expect him in January 2024 for the Royal Rumble.

"Most recent news I heard, was they had spoke about Brock Lesnar returning to WWE in January. They did want Brock for Crown Jewel, but not confirmed to be on the cards yet, so if not - expect to see Lesnar in Jan."

When was the last time fans saw Brock Lesnar in action?

Brock engaged in a trilogy of bouts against Cody Rhodes earlier this year after WrestleMania 39. They first met at Backlash, which The American Nightmare won. Their second match at Night of Champions saw Lesnar get the victory. Their trilogy ended at SummerSlam with Cody picking up the win.

It remains to be seen when fans could see The Beast Incarnate back in action.