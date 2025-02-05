Is Brock Lesnar retired for good? What we know about his WWE status

Brock Lesnar's last WWE appearance was at SummerSlam 2023 against Cody Rhodes in a rubber match. The Beast suffered defeat and followed it by going off-script and raising The American Nightmare's hand congratulatory.

The Beast was supposed to return to the company at Royal Rumble 2024, but plans were put on hold after his name was involved in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon. When the lawsuit details first surfaced, the 10-time WWE Champion wasn't named but there was mention of an individual who was both a former UFC Fighter and a WWE Superstar.

As per new reports, Brock Lesnar has been namedropped in the latest development of the suit. Considering that The Beast has been explicitly named along with details of what Vince McMahon allegedly asked of Janel Grant for Lesnar, the chances of his return to the company are significantly low but he is not retired.

Lesnar is still employed with WWE but he will not be able to return to WWE TV until the company's legal team allows it. The company continues to list The Beast's superstar page on the site, but Vince McMahon's page has been removed.

WWE made a major decision about Brock Lesnar following new details

Fans have been waiting for The Beast's return to the company, but as mentioned above, chances are rather bleak.

Ever since the new details, it seems the company has taken a drastic measure to distance itself from Brock Lesnar. All of Lesnar's remaining merchandise has been marked down with heavy discounts across the WWE Shop and Euroshop online stores.

It seems that the company is trying to sell off all of Lesnar's merchandise given that he might not return to the company for the foreseeable future.

