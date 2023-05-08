Is Brock Lesnar retiring from WWE after losing at Backlash?

Brock Lesnar lost to Cody Rhodes after a grueling fight at WWE Backlash. The American Nightmare took advantage of The Beast's Kimura Lock attempt to pin him at the May 6th premium live event. Brock Lesnar’s stunning loss begs the question: Is he done with WWE?

No. Brock Lesnar isn’t retiring from WWE after losing at Backlash. The 45-year-old superstar’s contract keeps him around for five matches after WrestleMania 39. That means Lesnar still has four matches left on his deal after WWE Backlash.

Moreover, Lesnar was heavily protected in the finish of his match against Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash. The Beast wasn’t pinned after a Cross Rhodes or a Cody Cutter. On the contrary, he had his shoulders against the mat that led to a three count from referee.

The main event at WWE Backlash lasted nearly 12 minutes. Cody attacked Lesnar before the referee could even call for the opening bell. The American Nightmare hit his opponent on the back with a steel chair. Lesnar reversed Cody’s momentum by catching him mid-air for a suplex.

The Beast followed with more suplexes as the Same Juan crowd chanted suplex city. Unfortunately for Lesnar, he was cut wide open after he landed head-first on the exposed steel of the turnbuckle. The match ended shortly after that.

WWE Backlash ending could lead to a rematch between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare survived The Beast in what was a blood bath at Backlash. The two superstars landed extreme punishment on each. In the end, it was Cody who emerged as the victor after a brutal fight.

WWE could use the controversial ending of the match to set up a future rematch between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. Click here to read our explnation for why the Backlash main event ended the way it did.

It remains to be seen what WWE will have in store for the Beast after his loss in Puerto Rico.

