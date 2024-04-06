Is Brock Lesnar returning to WWE? What we know after Paul Heyman mentioned him in his Hall of Fame speech

Despite the long hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion, Brock Lesnar is still an active part of the conversation in the WWE Universe. However, the recent Hall of Fame 2024 induction ceremony has once again generated speculation about the potential comeback of The Beast Incarnate to the company. This belief stemmed after Paul Heyman mentioned the multi-time world champion during his heart-touching Hall of Fame induction speech.

However, despite this, the chances of Lesnar's arrival in the company appear to be unlikely at this point, as WWE has given no reference to The Suplex City owner in the promo package video for The Wiseman.

Hence, despite Paul Heyman mentioning Brock Lesnar in his speech, no reference to The Beast in the promo video seems to be an indication that the company has moved on from the latter.

However, this isn't the first time WWE has removed Lesnar from their history books. Recently, the Stamford-based promotion uploaded a video on YouTube to relive the 40 emotional moments from past editions of WrestleMania. The video did not feature a single moment from Brock Lesnar's iconic performance on The Grandest Stage of Them All in the past two decades.

Is there any chance of Brock Lesnar's presence at WrestleMania 40?

WrestleMania 40 is just on the horizon and as The Show of Shows is renowned for major surprises and returns, fans are hoping against hope for Brock Lesnar's arrival. This belief that The Beast could make an appearance at The Showcase of the Immortals this weekend originated after a promotional truck featuring Lesnar surfaced on the internet. A similar truck featuring The Beast Incarnate was also spotted during an edition of Monday Night RAW last month.

This whole correlation leads fans to believe that Brock might somehow show up at WrestleMania 40. However, after the recent move from the company, it seems like there is no scope left for Brock's presence at this event, until and unless the company pulls a rabbit out of the hat to shock the WWE Universe.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold at WrestleMania 40 and whether Lesnar will mark his presence on either night this weekend.

