Is Bron Breakker the son of WWE Legend Scott Steiner? Meet his real dad

Bron Breakker is one of the fastest-growing superstars in recent NXT history. He joined the WWE on a developmental contract in February 2021. In just over two years, he is the second-longest-reigning NXT Champion in history. His wrestling ability, microphonic skills, and overall personality have impressed the wrestling world.

While Bron Breakker as a name does not ring any bells in regards to wrestling heritage, The former NXT Champion comes from some top-class lineage of WWE Hall of Famers.

Breakker's real name is Bronson Rechsteiner. He comes from the legendary Steiner family. He is the son of WWE Hall of Famer and one-half of the Steiner brothers, Rick Steiner.

While he may have rented a few moves from his uncle Scott Steiner, Bron is the nephew of Big Poppa Pump and not his son. He has two brothers, Hudson and Maveric. Breakker also had the honor of inducting his uncle and his father into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Bron Breakker will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at NXT Gold Rush

Seth Rollins has been a fighting champion since becoming the World Heavyweight Champion in Saudi Arabia. The Visionary is open to giving title shots to anyone who wants to step up to the Champ. Last week, Bron Breakker took that chance and challenged Rollins for his title.

On the latest edition of NXT, Rollins sent a pre-recorded video message to Breakker accepting his challenge. Moments later, Shawn Micheals confirmed that The Visionary would defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Breakker at NXT Gold Rush next Tuesday.

Seth Rollins has a hell of a month ahead of him. Next week on RAW, Rollins will defend his title in an open challenge. If he survives that, he has to face Bron Breakker the next day at NXT Gold Rush.

If he survives that, too, Seth Rollins has Finn Balor waiting for him at Money in the Bank. Only time will tell if Rollins was smart enough to accept so many challenges at once.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes