Is CM Punk friends with WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin? Exploring their relationship

CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin are regarded as two of the greatest wrestlers of all time in WWE. Even though Austin retired nearly two decades ago, he still makes occasional appearances in WWE, especially at WrestleMania.

On the other hand, The Best in the World returned to WWE 15 months ago after a decade-long absence and continues to be championship material for the company. Aside from their in-ring achievements, the question remains whether they are friends outside the ring.

And the answer is yes, as Stone Cold Steve Austin revealed in an interview with Adrian Hernandez, stating that he and Punk are friends and share mutual respect.

"Oh, me and Punk are friends from way back, there was a picture back from probably in my heyday. And he’s a lot younger than I am, and we got a picture there together, and he’s just a young kid. And so I think he was a Stone Cold fan back in the day, and I’m a CM Punk fan. I’m a fan of his work and his promos. So we don’t talk a whole lot. We’ll send each other a text every now and then but we’re probably really, really good friends that don’t talk a whole lot and have a lot of mutual respect for each other," Steve Austin said.

CM Punk has also referred to the text message he received from Austin after his WWE comeback at Survivor Series in November 2023, noting that he was impressed by the ovation Punk received from the fans.

Stone Cold Steve Austin doesn't rule out a match with CM Punk in the future

During an interview with Adrian Hernandez, the WWE legend opened up about the possibility of a match with CM Punk. He said that, provided that he stays healthy, it could happen at some point in the future.

"There is so many potential great matches I’d have to draw a blank stare and think for a couple of minutes. But would he be on the list? Of course," Austin said. [H/T Wrestletalk]

For his part, Punk has shifted his attention to his Steel Cage Match with Seth Rollins on Monday on RAW as well as who his opponent will be at WrestleMania 41.

