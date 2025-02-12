WWE Superstar loses farewell match in 166 seconds; title match to be announced

WWE just made a very curious match change, and there's growing uncertainty over why the decision was made and how it relates to recent superstar releases. As things ramp up on the Road to WrestleMania 41, officials are preparing to announce a rematch that will be for championship gold this time around.

Isla Dawn was one of 11 departures from World Wrestling Entertainment last week. She and her Unholy Union tag team partner Alba Fyre last wrestled together on the January 14, 2025, edition of NXT, where they lost to Meta-Four with a future title shot on the line. Dawn lost to Natalya on the last Main Event episode of January, and Fyre was set to return to the ring against Shotzi on today's WWE Speed episode. However, that match was changed.

Trending

Instead, Dawn faced the former NXT Tag Team Champion on Speed today. In the first-round match, Shotzi defeated the Scottish star with just 14 seconds left on the three-minute clock. This bout was taped last Friday before SmackDown, just hours before Isla revealed her release on social media.

There is no word yet on why Alba vs. Shotzi was changed and how it relates to Isla's departure. The former SmackDown star will now face Zoey Stark next Wednesday in the semi-final contest. The winner will advance to the championship finals on Friday, February 28. Candice LeRae will then make her second defense of the Women's Speed Title. In her first defense, she retained against Natalya via a five-minute time-limit draw last month.

Expand Tweet

Recently released WWE Superstar gives thanks

Giovanni Vinci was also among the stars who were released from World Wrestling Entertainment recently. The former Imperium member issued a statement following his departure from World Wrestling Entertainment. Also known as Fabian Aichner, Vinci thanked fans and the company.

"Thank you to the WWE Universe, @WWE, and everyone I had the pleasure of working with. [folded hands emoji]," Giovanni Vinci wrote in the graphic below.

Expand Tweet

Vinci first debuted for World Wrestling Entertainment in June 2016 in the Cruiserweight Classic. The other releases confirmed this past week were AOP, Paul Ellering, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Elektra Lopez, Cedric Alexander, Blair Davenport, and Isla Dawn. Sonya Deville is also set to leave the company, as her contract has not been renewed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback