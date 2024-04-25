Gunther confirms WWE star has been kicked out of Imperium

Monday's WWE RAW saw Imperium implode. Gunther has now released a simple but bold statement to confirm that the faction has one less member.

The Ring General made his first post-WrestleMania XL appearance this past Monday. He thanked Sami Zayn for letting him be the hunter instead of the hunted now, and promised he'd take any title he wants in WWE. Gunther also declared his spot for the upcoming King of the Ring tournament, but The New Day interrupted and mocked him. This led to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeating Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, which upset the Imperium leader. Gunther marched off in disgust but Kaiser immediately destroyed his former tag team partner, essentially booting him from the group.

Gunther took to X today to confirm The Next Level is no longer with Imperium. It was reported earlier that Imperium will now be a two-man group. The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all-time shared a clip of the post-match attack and referred to Vinci as the weak link of the faction.

"out with the weak link," Gunther wrote with the video below.

Expand Tweet

WWE has not announced when the potential Kaiser vs. Vinci match might take place. The two-time NXT Tag Team Champions faced each other in five singles matches at non-televised live events in 2017 and 2018 - Kaiser won four, and one ended in a double count-out.

WWE legend names #1 pick for 2024 Draft

The 2024 WWE Draft is set to kick off this Friday on WWE SmackDown, and it will then wrap up on next Monday's RAW.

Several top stars are eligible to be picked in 2024 - Roman Reigns, Gunther, Finn Balor, IYO SKY, Randy Orton, Jade Cargill, and so on. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo podcast, former WWE Attitude Era head writer Vince Russo named The Ring General as his #1 pick this year.

"Bro, I think I am going with, but there's gonna have to be some rebuilding, bro. There's going to have to be some rebuilding because I would have never, ever booked him this way at WrestleMania, my number one pick is gonna be Gunther," Vince Russo said. [From 2:15 to 2:31]

Gunther is eligible to be picked on Monday's RAW. Imperium partner Ludwig Kaiser is also in the Draft talent pool for Monday, along with former member Giovanni Vinci.