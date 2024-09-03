Is CM Punk leaving WWE? Likely reason why he was hospitalized on RAW

CM Punk was ready to put Drew McIntyre in the rear-view mirror after defeating him at Bash in Berlin and taking back the bracelet. On the latest episode of WWE RAW, The Voice of the Voiceless celebrated his victory with the Denver crowd and revealed that his next target is Gunther and the World Heavyweight Championship.

Unfortunately for Punk, Drew McIntyre had other ideas. He ambushed CM Punk during his segment and brutally beat him, executing several Claymores. Furthermore, he tore the Second City Saint's bracelet and shoved the beads in Punk's mouth. WWE had to send him out of the arena in an ambulance with blood gushing out of his mouth. With the brutal beatdown, one may wonder if the angle was created because Punk is leaving WWE.

Trending

The answer is no. CM Punk is not going anywhere. The veteran revealed that he came to WWE to make money and become a champion, and that is likely what he will do. It's possible WWE created the injury angle to write him off for some time. Once he returns, the Stamford-based promotion will book the rubber match between the Second City Saint and The Scottish Warrior.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The third encounter between the Scotsman and the Straight Edge Superstar can be the rumored Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood.

This will align with the segment between Gunther and Sami Zayn on WWE RAW where the former Intercontinental Champion attempted to challenge The Ring General. The wrestling juggernaut might book Zayn as the World Heavyweight Champion's next challenger while CM Punk continues his feud with Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre recently revealed why he despises CM Punk

The Second City Saint sent a wave of emotions through the locker room when he returned at Survivor Series 2023. One of the superstars who made his displeasure evident was Seth Rollins.

The popular opinion is that the Straight Edge Superstar hasn't been around since 2014. During this time, other superstars carried WWE on their back to where it is today and should reap the benefits of the same, but Punk seems to be the one who has the WWE Universe's support.

According to McIntyre, his arch nemesis is a liar and only thinks about himself. Everything Punk showcases is a facade.

"Hypocrite. Liar. Taker. Likes to put on a facade like he's trying to help people when he's really just trying to help himself, and if you doubt me just look at the mountains of evidence that are available through people's testimonies."

Next week's RAW will provide more clarity on how McIntyre vs. Punk will move forward, and how Adam Pearce plans on penalizing the Scotsman for his display of rage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback