Is CM Punk likely to shockingly turn heel tonight on WWE SmackDown? Chances explored

Fans relentlessly booed any mention or reference to CM Punk during the Night of Champions kickoff show in Saudi Arabia. When he finally came out to speak to the crowd, the reaction wasn't exactly what one of the biggest babyfaces in the industry would get.

Ad

Whether it was due to a viral video where The Second City Saint seemingly shoved a young fan, The Voice of the Voiceless' past opposition to Saudi shows (in particular, that one infamous tweet addressing The Miz), or simply the fact that John Cena will be wrestling in the country for the final time this weekend, Punk didn't get a positive reaction from the crowd.

The crowd was split at the prospect of seeing and hearing from CM Punk, especially since they "can't see" John Cena until later tonight on SmackDown.

Ad

Trending

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Ad

Nevertheless, while the "Let's Go Cena; CM Punk" chants are still certain to echo throughout Riyadh over the weekend, the kickoff served as a great trial run and clearly indicated that the crowd will heavily favor "The Last Real Champion."

This begs the question: could CM Punk stunningly turn heel tonight? The Speculations and fantasy bookings regarding John Cena's inevitable babyface turn, his probable SummerSlam challenger Cody Rhodes' heel turn, and Cena's version of The Pipebomb last Friday have further fueled the assumptions.

Ad

Speaking of The Pipebomb, it remains one of the most controversial and iconic moments in WWE history. Fourteen years after the original segment, CM Punk is once again the center of controversy, and he is once again involved with John Cena. Punk even promised to do something incredibly shocking on tonight's SmackDown during the Night of Champions kickoff show.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, given Punk's ongoing program with Seth Rollins, it is unlikely he will turn heel tonight. Additionally, if CM Punk actually turns heel, a loss to Cena wouldn't make sense at all at Night of Champions. Seth Rollins remains in this picture as Mr. Money in the Bank, and of the infinite ways WWE can go with this story that involves most of the top guys in the company, CM Punk turning heel because of an isolated fan reaction in Saudi Arabia remains unlikely.

Ad

CM Punk choosing to antagonize the crowd to fuel their reactions and, in a certain way, move us closer to John Cena's babyface turn remains a possibility. Someone like Punk would relish the opportunity to revisit his 2012-13 sadistic self for a weekend. Alternatively, Punk and Cena could choose to maintain the status quo and do something they have done countless times in the past: working a split crowd like only they can.

Ad

CM Punk has had a stay in Saudi Arabia, steeped in controversy

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned, a video clip of the Straight Edge Superstar seemingly shoving a young Saudi fan has gone viral over the past 24 hours, sending the Internet Wrestling Community into a frenzy. The rather weird vantage point makes it quite unclear what exactly happened, but as with anything concerning CM Punk, fans seem to have made a mountain out of a molehill.

In fact, despite being heavily booed initially, CM Punk turned the crowd around after he responded to a particular fan and apologized for his infamous tweet aimed at Saudi Arabia and The Miz six years ago. He shook hands with the fan and also apologized to him personally. In doing so, Punk won a large portion of the crowd back before the kickoff show ended.

Ad

“I sincerely apologise to you, and all of Saudi Arabia. I am not perfect by any means, sometimes as human beings, we screw up. The beautiful thing is, everything is a lesson learned, and now here I am. You have invited me to your country, and I am grateful to be here, thank you very much.” Punk said.

After he finished addressing the crowd, he shook hands, took selfies, signed autographs, and once again shared a long hug with the fan who had called him out. If these comments and actions are anything to go by, it is highly unlikely Punk turns heel tonight, because if that were to be the case, the foundations would have probably been laid at the kickoff. Nevertheless, while Punk and Saudi Arabia may have officially made up, they are unlikely to cheer him over John Cena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More