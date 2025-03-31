Is Cody Rhodes in the Clash of Clans game? All you need to know

Cody Rhodes is one of the WWE Superstars recently featured in a commercial for a popular mobile game Clash of Clans. As it turns out, fans will now have the chance to play as The American Nightmare in more than just a wrestling setup.

As the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes has appeared in different media outside of wrestling. Most recently, he is one of the stars featured in Clash of Clans' partnership with the Stamford-based promotion. As it turns out, he's not just going to be participating in the live-action launch video as "OverlordRhodes" but in the actual game itself.

Cody Rhodes will be reimagined in Clash of Clans as the Barbarian King character, but he won't be the only WWE Superstar in the popular mobile game. He will be joined by Rhea Ripley, who also made a brief appearance in the commercial. The Undertaker, Kane, Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch, and Jey Uso are also among the superstars who will be part of the partnership.

Clash of Clans was created in 2012 by Supercell. The mobile game is available on Android and iOS and has been downloaded over two billion times.

What did Cody Rhodes say about his appearance in Clash of Clans?

The American Nightmare has been the face of WWE since returning in 2022, more so now that he has become the Undisputed WWE Champion. From the looks of it, aiming for victory and his competitiveness is not just reserved for the wrestling ring.

In a WWE article about the partnership with Clash of Clans, the Undisputed WWE Champion shared that, like in WWE, he rules the battlefield of the mobile game. He then linked his upcoming WrestleMania 41 title match with John Cena by stating he only has victory in his mind when playing.

“I’ve spent years building my legacy in WWE, but it’s time for fans to know where I’ve landed most of my victories, in Clash of Clans,” said Rhodes. “As OverlordRhodes, I don’t defend, I conquer. Villages will fall, and any opposition will be crushed under my command. This isn’t about playing fair in the ring, it’s about ruling the battlefield. Just like at WrestleMania 41, I’m stepping in with one goal – absolute victory. I’ve waited a long time for this moment, and now that I've arrived, there’s no stopping me.”

It will be interesting to see what else the WWE and Clash of Clans partnership has in store for fans.

