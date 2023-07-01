Is Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio really main eventing Money in the Bank? The truth disclosed

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is the upcoming premium live event, which is going to kick off in just a few hours. The show boasts a lineup of blockbuster matches, including the highly anticipated Bloodline Civil War and bouts involving top superstars such as Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The recent go-home edition of WWE SmackDown has left the WWE Universe in a state of confusion. During the show, the company mentioned that the match between Cody Rhodes Vs Dominik Mysterio will be the main event. On the other hand, the company has previously advertised Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs The Usos as the main event of MITB 2023.

So does this means that the company has changed the main event of the London PLE, or they wrongly advertised Cody vs Dominik as the closing bout? According to a report of Xero News, the show is set to feature three Main events matches, and The American Nightmare vs Dom Dom is one of them.

Along with Cody vs Dominik and The Bloodline Civil War, the match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor is also advertised as the main event. The Peacock Network has advertised these three matches as the main events for the show, which helps clear up any confusion. Interestingly, none of these main events include the traditional Money in the Bank ladder match.

With this news, it seems highly likely that The Bloodline Civil War match will be the final match of the show. This is not the first time WWE has promoted multiple matches as main events. This practice is often done to elevate the significance of the top matches.

A massive brawl happened between The Bloodline before Money in the Bank 2023

The go-home edition of SmackDown concluded with a chaotic brawl involving The Bloodline members. Roman Reigns, accompanied by Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman, appeared in the closing segment of the blue brand. Reigns offered The Usos another chance to apologize and rejoin The Bloodline, but the twins made it clear that they had no interest in doing so.

The duo claimed that they did not aspire to become the next Tribal Chief and instead nominated Solo Sikoa as a potential contender for that position.

The Usos confronts Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa on SmackDown

After that, Jey Uso confronts The Tribal Chief on the ring apron. Suddenly, Jimmy Uso delivered a surprise Superkick to Roman, and a chaotic brawl between the four individuals started. The altercation escalated to the point where security guards had to intervene and separate them.

Regarding the main event of the Money in the Bank event, it remains to be seen which match will close the show. If the match between Dominik Mysterio and Cody Rhodes is indeed the main event, then the chances of a Beast Incarnate lurking in the shadows are very high.

