Is WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler a Grand Slam Champion?

Dolph Ziggler has accomplished almost everything in his illustrious WWE career. He is regarded as a versatile talent, having been successful in both singles and tag team divisions.

The Showoff has been with WWE for more than a decade now. During this time, Ziggler has won numerous titles, including the World Heavyweight Championship.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

But is Dolph Ziggler a Grand Slam Champion?

The answer is no. Dolph is a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, six-time Intercontinental Champion, and two-time United States Champion. The Showoff also has four Tag Team Championships to his name.

Despite having such an impressive title collection, Ziggler is still not acknowledged as a Grand Slam champion. Since the World Heavyweight Championship is no longer active, WWE doesn't include it among the set of titles one has to win to complete their grand slam.

He may not have this achievement under his belt right now, but Ziggler can easily find the missing piece of the puzzle by winning either the Universal or WWE Championship in the future.

Dolph Ziggler confronted Bron Breakker on WWE NXT 2.0

On the latest episode of NXT 2.0, Ziggler paid a surprise visit to meet the current NXT Champion, Bron Breakker.

The two men have been taking shots at each other on Twitter for a while now. Breakker had challenged Ziggler to come to NXT, and the latter seems to have accepted his invitation.

During their segment, Ziggler reminded the young champion of his main roster accomplishments. The RAW superstar laid down a challenge for Bron's NXT Championship before he was interrupted by Tommaso Ciampa.

Bronson Steiner @bronbreakkerwwe Says he doesn’t work on Tuesdays ... apparently he can’t work on Saturday either @HEELZiggler Says he doesn’t work on Tuesdays ... apparently he can’t work on Saturday either @HEELZiggler https://t.co/Z0DfH7K2jf

It looks like The Showoff will be the next superstar in line to face Bron Breakker. It will be a massive opportunity for the young star to work with an experienced veteran in the form of Ziggler.

We could see this feud beginning once Breakker defeats Santos Escobar at the upcoming NXT Vengeance Day event.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Dolph Ziggler can defeat rookie sensation Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did you know that Vince McMahon and Nick Khan apologized to a released WWE Superstar? Details here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman