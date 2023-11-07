Is Drew McIntyre leaving WWE? Exploring potential reason for no World title run for almost 3 years

Drew McIntyre's recent loss at Crown Jewel 2023 has drawn attention, especially considering the company's probable intentions to push his character by potentially turning him into a heel persona.

Also, despite being one of the top superstars in the Stamford-based promotion, McIntyre's inability to secure a world championship over the past three years has been a point of discussion among fans.

Notably, his loss to Gunther at WrestleMania 39 and his unsuccessful attempt to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle last year have added to his recent string of setbacks.

This raises the concern about the Scottish Warrior potentially leaving the company soon, as this might be the reason behind his poor booking in WWE. However, that doesn't seem to be the case, as a recent report from one of the reliable sources, BWE, stated that McIntyre has locked in his new contract with the company.

This eventually indicates that the Scotsman will stay with WWE and isn't going anywhere. However, one of the potential reasons behind McIntyre's lack of a world title run in WWE over the past three years could be Triple H and Co.'s prioritization of the current championship for an extended title reign in the company.

One of the most prominent examples of this trend is the record-breaking title reigns of Gunther and Roman Reigns.

However, it is important to note that the specifics of this new contract, including its terms and duration, have not been officially announced by the company.

For those unaware, McIntyre's current contract is reportedly set to expire in early 2024, as the details of any potential extension or renewal have yet to be confirmed by WWE.

Drew Mcintyre's possible plans ahead of Survivor Series 2023

After his recent clean loss to Rollins, the possibility of a rematch between McIntyre and The Visionary appears unlikely. Nevertheless, there is still a possibility that Drew McIntyre may join Team RAW for the upcoming WarGames match, which will take place at Survivor Series 2023.

With Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce appointed as exclusive General Managers for both SmackDown and RAW, the company has been hinting at potential Brand Warfare.

Additionally, recently, the company officially announced that this year's Survivor Series will once again showcase the highly anticipated WarGames match concept. So, if the Team RAW versus Team SmackDown WarGames match materializes, it is likely that Drew McIntyre will lead Team Red into this intense showdown.

Notably, Drew McIntyre was part of last year's Survivor Series WarGames match, where he teamed up with Kevin Owens and the Brawling Brutes to face off against The Bloodline.

For those unaware, Survivor Series 2023 is the upcoming highly anticipated premium live event of the company, scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois.

