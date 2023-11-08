Is Drew McIntyre leaving WWE following his RAW walkout? What we know

Drew McIntyre’s RAW walkout has stirred a new debate on his future with WWE. The Scottish Warrior pulled up to the Mohegan Sun Arena (Wilkes-Barre, PA) in his car. He got out, listened to Jackie Redmond’s question, but then left without saying a word.

Fans might be wondering if The Scottish Warrior’s walkout is real, or part of storyline. The angle from last night’s WWE RAW was one hundred percent part of McIntyre’s current storyline, where he has begun to doubt himself after failing to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel 2023.

For those unaware, McIntyre faced World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for his title in the opening match at November 4th premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Despite putting up a valiant effort, the challenger failed to dethrone the champion.

Drew McIntyre was confronted by Rhea Ripley backstage after his loss. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day taunted him for not listening to her in the lead-up to the title match at Crown Jewel. It now remains to be seen if the former WWE Champion will finally join The Judgment Day in the lead-up to Survivor Series.

What is Drew McIntyre’s contract status with WWE?

Drew McIntyre’s contract status with WWE has been the subject of online debate for months. His current deal is rumored to expire at the end of this year. According to Dave Meltzer, The Scottish Warrior hasn’t signed a new deal yet with the company.

"I do not believe he's re-signed. His contract was to expire at the end of the year, but because of all the injury time accrued, it's through April. It's basically a numbers game. It's not like he's a guy who's looking to leave, it's just a numbers game. He wants a certain number, and they did not offer that certain number," Meltzer said. (H/T WrestleTalk)

It remains to be seen if the RAW Superstar will re-sign in the near future.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here