Is Elias still with WWE?

Elias is still signed with WWE but hasn't been present on any recent shows. However, it looks like his return might occur soon but will come at the expense of his 'brother's' removal.

Although the former NXT Superstar has not been seen by fans for a while, his younger 'brother' Ezekiel made sure to keep the legacy alive. The younger sibling made his debut on this year's RAW after WrestleMania, where he engaged in a feud with Kevin Owens, who refused to believe Ezekiel was not Elias.

It has been a month since Ezekiel suffered an 'injury' at the hands of Owens during a match on RAW. From the looks of it, his absence will now be permanent. A previous report from PWInsider shared that Zeke was removed from WWE's roster and was replaced by his older brother.

"Ezekiel is no longer listed internally on the WWE's roster, PWInsider.com has confirmed. The character was replaced last week with his original persona, Ezekiel's 'older brother' Elias. It would appear that, as many of you have suspected, that when the time comes, the Elias character will be returning to the Raw roster while Ezekiel, who was written out due to 'injuries', will fade into the darkness,"

Elias briefly returned to WWE RAW alongside his brother Ezekiel

On a June episode of the Monday show, fans and The Prizefighter witnessed the brothers interact with each other for the first time.

Before the former NXT Superstar's live performance, he had a backstage segment with Ezekiel where he expressed his support and encouraged his younger brother.

Unfortunately, the actual live concert was cut short when Owens interrupted the returning star. After a brawl ensued inside the ring, the Canadian superstar was shocked to see Zeke backstage.

It will be interesting to see when and where the older brother returns and what Kevin's reaction will be if they continue to engage in their feud.

