Is female WWE personality actually Paul Heyman's girlfriend? Accuracy of Roman Reigns' claim on SmackDown 

Roman Reigns has an excellent sense of humor, and he doesn’t turn down the chance to showcase it if the opportunity presents itself. Usually, his quips are reserved for the crowd during dark matches, but sometimes he doesn’t refrain from showing it during live shows.

On the June 16, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown, The Tribal Chief arrived at the Rupp Arena with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. As they were walking indoors, Kayla Braxton approached Reigns for comment about Jey Uso's status with The Bloodline. Instead of answering, Roman Reigns smirked and said, “Wise Man, your girlfriend’s here.”

Of course, Kayla Braxton is not Paul Heyman’s girlfriend. It was a sarcastic remark, and it stemmed from the on-screen dynamic between Braxton and Heyman. Ever since 2020, The Wiseman has been involved in various hilarious segments with the interviewer.

More often than not, the backstage segments between the duo revolve around Braxton trying to get a comment or answer from Heyman about the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and The Bloodline, and Heyman responding in a manner that gets under Braxton’s skin.

Some of the answers have been outright sarcastic, while others were mysterious. Kayla Braxton would often be left with a confused expression on her face.

Furthermore, they have taken jibes at each other on social media, and a fan once asked if Braxton would marry Heyman in the future.

Roman Reigns will face The Usos at Money in the Bank 2023

One of the reasons why Kayla Braxton specifically wanted to know about Jey Uso’s stand within The Bloodline is that he was supposed to make a choice between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso.

Ever since Jimmy Uso betrayed The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions, Jey Uso has been caught in the middle. However, he made his choice on the latest episode of SmackDown.

He chose his brother Jimmy Uso over Roman Reigns and Superkicked The Tribal Chief to cement his choice. Additionally, The Usos Superkicked Solo Sikoa when he tried to avenge Reigns.

With the family divided into two, WWE has booked a tag team match between Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos for Money in the Bank 2023. The prize of The Bloodline Civil War isn’t a title but to determine which of the Anoa’i Family members are truly “The Ones.”

