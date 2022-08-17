Is former WWE Women's Champion Melina retired?

When it comes to women who are trailblazers in the wrestling world, Melina ranks high on the list. She created history and paved the way for female superstars after her. Among her many achievements are multiple Women's Championship reigns, making her a pillar of the industry.

Melina is best known for her time in WWE, having worked in the company since 2004. She is a three-time WWE Women's Champion and a two-time WWE Divas Champion. When she won the latter title for the second time, she became the first woman in WWE history to become a multi-time champion. She also competed in Impact Wrestling and NWA and achieved a lot of success during her tenure with the promotions.

The 43-year-old wrestled actively for the majority of her career barring the year she was sidelined due to injury. If you want to know if the former Women's Champion is wrestling today or not, we have the answer for you right here.

As per her words, the former Divas Champion is currently retired from wrestling, having done so in 2018. However, she has made sporadic wrestling appearances following her official retirement. Most recently, she appeared at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match, which she opened alongside Sasha Banks. However, she was eliminated from the match in less than a minute.

Melina's retirement statement

Melina started wrestling in 2001 and had a stellar career spanning nearly two decades. However, in 2018, she issued a statement saying she was done with in-ring competition for good.

"You got me thinking but, I'm not coming back to wrestling guys. No, stop making me think about this stuff, I don't want to (return). I've got happier stuff, you know? I accept that my time has come and gone, I'm secure with that. I'm cool with that."

Even though the former Women's Champion announced her retirement four years ago, she still competed in the ring from time to time. Most notably, she wrestled in NWA, Impact Wrestling and on the independent circuit. Her status as one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time is clear, and we wish her the best in whatever she decides to do from here on out.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe