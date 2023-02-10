Is Gigi Dolin's injury real? Major update on the WWE star's condition

Gigi Dolin's recent appearance on NXT ended with a gruesome injury courtesy of Jacy Jayne's attack, officially marking Toxic Attraction's split. The former has since shared a photo on social media showcasing the brutal boot mark, and there have been some positive updates regarding it.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, Gigi Dolin's injury is not real, and the bruise did look worse than it was. Although not seriously injured, she will be out of WWE programming for a few weeks to play out a "career-ending injury" angle.

"Gigi Dolin is fine. She apparently is fine. She got thrown into a door that didn't open and then she got her face smashed in between a foot and a door that didn't open. She's tough and she's done a lot of matches and I guess it looked worse than it was... They're doing an injury angle so she's not going to be on TV for a few weeks to sell what looked like practically, a career-ending injury." [H/T Cultaholic]

The former Toxic Attraction duo competed in a Triple Threat Match against Roxanne Perez at NXT Vengeance Day last week but were defeated. The two stars were then invited as guests on Bayley's recent Ding Dong Hello segment on the developmental brand, which is when Jacy attacked her former partner.

Jacy Jayne's had no remorse after delivering Gigi Dolin's injury at the recent NXT episode

Toxic Attraction was one of the most successful and notable stables in NXT. Cracks in their bond began after Mandy Rose was fired in December right after losing the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez.

During the lead-up to the triple threat match, the former NXT Women's tag team champions pretended that they were having their differences. That all came true during the February 7, 2023 episode.

In a tweet, the 26-year-old reacted to a video of her betraying Dolin with a series of laughing emojis. Jane praised herself while continuously calling her former partner names.

"😂😂😂😂🤣 what an AMAZING feeling it was to finally drop the dead weight. God I’m good," Jacy Jayne tweeted.

Jacy Jayne @jacyjaynewwe 🤣 what an AMAZING feeling it was to finally drop the dead weight.



God I’m good. WWE @WWE



What did we just witness?!



#WWENXT OMG!What did we just witness?! OMG! What did we just witness?! 😱😱😱#WWENXT https://t.co/ISgolaFdQU 🤣 what an AMAZING feeling it was to finally drop the dead weight.God I’m good. twitter.com/wwe/status/162… 😂😂😂😂🤣 what an AMAZING feeling it was to finally drop the dead weight. God I’m good. twitter.com/wwe/status/162…

It will be interesting to see how the feud between the former teammates will escalate following the gruesome attack. Now that Gigi Dolin may not be present in the upcoming episodes of the developmental brand, it remains to be seen what Jacy Jayne will have in store.

Poll : 0 votes