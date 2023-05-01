Is Gunther's wife also a WWE star like him? All you need to know about her 

Gunther's wife, Jinny, is one that many WWE fans are familiar with. Still, being the wife of the RAW superstar is not the only reason many wrestling fans are aware of Jinny.

Gunther's wife, Jinny, is a former WWE Superstar. She began her wrestling career in 2015 and took part in her first match at the Stamford-based promotion in 2017. She signed a contract with the company in 2018 and the following year, she competed in NXT UK alongside Gunther (fka Walter). The WWE couple made their relationship public in November 2021.

While Gunther is now on WWE's main roster as a member of Imperium, alongside Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, the same can't be said for the former female star. In January 2023, Jinny announced that she had decided to retire from wrestling due to an injury.

"After a long time away due to an injury, I have made the decision to hang up my fashionable boots. Thank you for all the memories. I'll remember for them forever. Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning. I'm excited about what's next 💋"

Jinny @JinnyCouture

Thank you for all the memories. I'll remember for them forever.

Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning. I'm excited about what's next After a long time away due to an injury, I have made the decision to hang up my fashionable boots.Thank you for all the memories. I'll remember for them forever.Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning. I'm excited about what's next After a long time away due to an injury, I have made the decision to hang up my fashionable boots.Thank you for all the memories. I'll remember for them forever. Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning. I'm excited about what's next 💋 https://t.co/XNJyDyRjPJ

The couple sparked marriage rumors in July 2022 after she took Gunther's real last name and changed her status from 'married'. However, recent photos and videos of their wedding were shared on social media.

Gunther and his wife Jinny could've been on WWE's main roster at the same time

Although no longer an in-ring performer, the 35-year-old could still be seen backstage at a few events of the Stamford-based promotion to show support for her husband. As it turns out, there might even be a possibility of them performing at the same brand together.

In an interview with Metro UK, the former NXT star revealed that she had planned on debuting on the main roster. However, after suffering a major concussion, she had to put her long-term health first. Still, the people around her were more than supportive and understanding.

"In general, I always wanted to make it to main roster," she explained. "And then when the injury happened, my health just took priority. Work were absolutely fantastic, they were very supportive, they were very understanding."

The Ring General has displayed a dominant and cold character on television, and it's good to see that he can be himself when he's with his significant other Jinny.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes