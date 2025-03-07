Is John Cena a heel in real life? Exploring WWE legend's observation

WWE Superstar John Cena joined forces with The Rock at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, shocking the world with his unexpected heel turn. Following this, a fiery CM Punk alleged that he knew Cena’s real personality all along. But is The Franchise Player a heel in real life? Here’s what legend Teddy Long has to say about it.

Ad

Speaking about John Cena’s heel turn in a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long highlighted that the 16-time WWE Champion did indeed display villainous characteristics in his real life. The WWE Hall of Famer also noted that he noticed several heel traits in Cena while working closely with the four-time Elimination Chamber winner.

"Well, I think this was the best thing John Cena could've ever done. He's gonna do a good job with that because that is exactly what he is. He is a heel in real life. This is my opinion. I'm just speaking, so don't go acting stupid and saying stuff. I'm just saying, I've been around him, I've worked with him."

Ad

Trending

Check out the video below:

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Ad

While Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect embodies these traits, these are part of his versatility as an actor and a pro wrestler. The Cenation Leader is otherwise known for his inviting and warm personality in the locker room and is the person who has received the most Make-A-Wish requests in the world.

All in all, considering his record-breaking Make-A-Wish stats, it's safe to assume that Cena might not be a bad guy in real life.

Ad

John Cena could compete in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41

John Cena won the Elimination Chamber and now has a guaranteed title shot against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, there is a chance that CM Punk could turn this one-on-one confrontation into a Triple Threat.

The Cenation Leader passed out The Second City Saint with an STF to secure the Chamber win after an eliminated Seth Rollins Stomped Punk's head on the steel floor. Thus, the three-time World Heavyweight Champion was cheated out of his chance to challenge Cody Rhodes. Due to this, Punk also fired shots at John Cena as well as The Visionary for denying him the chance to headline 'Mania.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While The Straight Edge Superstar can’t do anything about his lost chance, he could still call in the favor Paul Heyman owes him. Although it is unclear how much power this favor holds, CM Punk has indicated that it does have significant value.

Thus, The Wiseman could possibly help The Voice of the Voiceless get a spot in the Undisputed Championship match in Las Vegas. Thus, Punk would finally get to fulfil his dream and main event WrestleMania.

This would also mean that John Cena would be against two foes in the match, lowering his odds for a 17th WWE World Championship win. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead in the future for Cena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback