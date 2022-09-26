Is John Cena retired from WWE?

John Cena is just one of the many WWE Superstars who have branched out from wrestling. Now that he has found success in acting, it looks like his time with the sport is numbered.

The last time fans witnessed Cena in action was at last year's SummerSlam against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. He later appeared again on an episode of RAW to celebrate his 20-year anniversary and, in his speech, talked about whether he'd wrestle again.

The June 27 episode of the Red brand opened with the veteran being welcomed by the locker room. Later in the WWE RAW episode, he delivered a heartfelt promo where he recalled his career. John also shared that although he won't retire from wrestling just yet, he can't give a definite return date.

"It's been 20 years and I'm 45 years old. So I only state that because I don't know when you're gonna see me in the ring again. I'm not saying you won't, I just don't know when that's gonna be. So I need to say this now, it ain't just gonna be one, don't worry about it. But, I don't know when that's gonna be." [1:33-2:07]

WWE reportedly have plans for John Cena for WrestleMania 39

Ever since The Cenation Leader focused on his acting career, he has appeared on different projects. Still, it looks like he has some time for next year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

It was previously shared that Peacemaker, a series where the WWE Superstar took on the lead role, won't be filming for a while and will give enough free time for the superstar. In addition, Xero News reported that John Cena is set to face Austin Theory.

"Nothing for drew for mania atm. Theory vs Cena will happen however it seems," Xero News wrote.

John Cena @JohnCena ! Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn . It’s been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we’ll be back to create more peace for Season Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn. It’s been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we’ll be back to create more peace for Season ✌️! https://t.co/ujeeXODvOn

For now, it remains to be seen when and where John Cena's last few matches will take place.

If any quotes were used from this article, credit WWE and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcriptions.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far