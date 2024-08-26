Is Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) returning to WWE? Chances explored after he missed AEW All In

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, was a notable absentee from AEW All In on August 25. The veteran star has been the company's workhorse ever since his shocking debut in 2019. However, his lack of recent appearances in the promotion led to some speculation over a possible return to the Stamford-based promotion.

That won't be the case, though, as AEW president Tony Khan has given Moxley time off, per Wrestling Observer Newsletter's, Dave Meltzer. He was supposed to take a vacation in 2022 after All Out, but CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks' suspensions meant he was needed on television.

Furthermore, Moxley, 38, reportedly has over two years left on his contract with AEW. It would have been impossible for him to jump ship as things stand, added to the fact that he's continuously criticized WWE since leaving five years ago.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Jon Moxley has become one of the biggest stars in AEW's history during his five years with the promotion. He's a three-time AEW World Champion, a former International Champion, and won the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions in 2022.

There is little reason why Moxley would opt to leave the promotion, given his success and good relationship with Tony Khan. His wife, Renee Paquette, also joined the company two years ago as a backstage interviewer.

Moxley's last appearance was at Forbidden Door when he lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Tetsuya Naito defeated him for the title, and he's been on leave since then.

The veteran star's stable, Blackpool Combat Club won big at All In 2024 on Sunday with Bryan Danielson winning the AEW World Championship in a classic against Swerve Strickland, in a Career vs Title Match.

Moxley's absence meant his stablemates, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta teamed with Pac in a World Trios Championship London Ladder Match. They picked up the victory at Wembley Stadium.

"Dean Ambrose gave everything" - Seth Rollins on Jon Moxley's WWE departure and AEW arrival

Jon Moxley was extremely popular during his eight years with WWE, portraying 'The Lunatic Fringe,' Dean Ambrose. He debuted on the main roster alongside Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns as part of The Shield.

The trio would run riot over RAW and SmackDown for several years and become one of the greatest factions in the company's history. They split in June 2014 but reunited when Ambrose was headed for the exit door.

The former WWE Champion gave an interesting take on his decision to leave the company. He lamented the excessive traveling and grew tired of differences in creative ideas.

Jimmy Traina asked Seth Rollins on the SI Podcast about Ambrose's explanation for his departure. The Visionary acknowledged how his former ally 'gave everything he had to the company.'

However, Rollins argued that Ambrose perhaps shouldn't have talked down about WWE. He felt his former tag partner should have looked in the mirror and reflected on what he could have done better.

Rollins has become a bonafide main eventer and a shoo-in for a future Hall of Fame induction. He's been the company's workhorse, as has Jon Moxley for AEW, wrestling at WrestleMania XL earlier this year with a grade two MCL tear.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.