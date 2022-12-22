Is Lana making more via premium BrandArmy content than WWE contract?

CJ Perry (fka Lana in WWE) is one of the stars who launched a private subscription site after exiting the Stamford-based promotion. As expected, the platform has proven to be highly profitable for Perry.

The wrestling world was surprised when Mandy Rose lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez after 413 days as champion. The shock continued further the following day when WWE released Rose. She was allegedly let go because NSFW posts from her FanTime site were leaked online.

Despite this, it was reported that Mandy Rose had made $500,000 from her site since her release. The former NXT star's agent also shared that Rose is set to become a self-made millionaire by Christmas. As it turns out, she is not the only one making significant financial gains from a subscription-based platform.

As reported by Fightful Select, Lana also made much more money creating her BrandArmy content than she ever did while in WWE. As compared to Rose, CJ Perry's numbers were not revealed.

Is Lana still open for a WWE return despite making more money in her subscription service since her exit?

Many returns have occurred since Triple H took over WWE's creative team. Many former signees have teased a potential return, and it looks like Perry is just one of the stars open to a comeback.

During an In the Kliq podcast episode, Lana was asked about a possible return to WWE. In response, The Ravishing Russian said that she was open to everything in life and praised the likes of The Game and Stephanie McMahon.

"I'm open to everything in life. If I put my dreams in a box, I wouldn't be where I am today. So, I mean, Triple H, he's a genius. Stephanie [McMahon]'s a genius. I got hired by Triple H. He paired me with Miro and helped really cultivate that, in 2014, that story and that gimmick and those characters. He really helped me develop the Ravishing Russian, so I think he has an incredible creative mind."

If Lana does return to WWE someday, alongside her husband and Miro (fka Rusev in WWE), it will be interesting to see if she continues to operate her BrandArmy page.

