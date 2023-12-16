Is Liv Morgan still with WWE? Find out following her arrest

Liv Morgan has become the headline for a flagrant act as she was arrested in Sumter County, Florida, for the possession of marijuana and drugs. However, Morgan has already been released, as she has been bonded out.

The incident has created an air of apprehension among the fans regarding her current status with the Stamford-based promotion. The WWE Universe has a sense of foreboding that the company could punish the 29-year-old superstar following her arrest due to the Wellness Policy.

As of now, Liv Morgan is still a part of WWE. However, she has been away from the programming since the July 24 episode of Monday Night RAW. The Queen of Extreme suffered a shoulder injury and has been recovering from it since then.

As per the storyline, Rhea Ripley obliterated her with a steel chair and caused the injury, putting her on shelves. Morgan made many appearances outside of WWE amid her hiatus. The recent incident has left a black spot on her remarkable career, damaging her reputation in the wrestling industry.

As of now, WWE has yet to make any comments on her arrest. However, fans believe that the former SmackDown Women's Champion might face repercussions for the imprudent act, as the sports entertainment juggernaut has strict policies for such things.

Timeline of Liv Morgan's potential WWE return

Liv Morgan is one of the most prominent superstars in WWE's Women's Division. Following her recent incident, fans have a premonition that the Stamford-based company might release her for the immoral act.

However, it might not happen, as she is one of the top stars in the Stamford-based promotion. For the last five months, fans have been wondering when the 29-year-old star would return to WWE television. Currently, there are no updates about her injury status, and it seems she is in the recovery process.

Liv Morgan has kept fans in the loop amid her hiatus as she has been posting pictures on social media. While there is no news on her WWE return, speculation can be made that Morgan might return next year at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. It is the place where the WWE Universe gets to see returns and surprises.

The possibility of Liv Morgan's return at the January extravaganza cannot be ruled out. However, it might also take a few more months for her to be medically cleared for in-ring action.

What do you think about Liv Morgan's future in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.