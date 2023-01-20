Is there a massive age difference between Roman Reigns and his wife Galina Becker?

The Bloodline's leader Roman Reigns is a family man in every sense.

Known for his egoistic Tribal Chief character in WWE, Reigns' soft side is only witnessed when it comes to matters involving his wife and children.

Reigns' transition from a hated hero to a beloved villain has inspired the younger generations.

However, being a WWE Superstar wasn't the first thing on his mind. He pursued football as a career at the Georgia Institute of Technology, and although an NFL career did not quite work out, he met the love of his life Galina Becker.

Roman and Galina got engaged on February 26, 2012, after several years of dating. They tied the knot in December 2014 on a private island in the Bahamas at Disney's Castaway Cay.

Galina Becker also has an athletic background quite like her husband. She has won multiple medals as well as regional titles in track events, having been trained by NFL player Steve Nelson in high school. Roman Reigns' wife also worked as a fitness model before dedicating all her attention to their five children.

There isn't a massive age difference between Roman Reigns and his wife Galina Becker. Becker was born on 11 March 1987 while Roman is almost 2 years older, born on March 25, 1985 as part of the legendary Anoa'i family.

This age difference is nothing compared to some WWE superstars and their hubbies, with one couple even being 39 years apart. More on that here.

Roman Reigns shed some light on the struggles of a father

Joe Anoa'i (Roman Reigns) doesn't usually talk openly about his private matters. On the rare occasions that he does so, the WWE star showers love on his family and throws light on his personal life.

In 2020, Roman Reigns and his wife welcomed their second set of twins. The wrestler gave a slight insight into his parental hardships while speaking during an interview with MetroPlus.

"It’s been tough... it is hard to get two babies coordinated and on the same schedule, so that they don’t keep you up all night!... but it has been great. It has been a great blessing to have two more additions, and to be able to expand our family tree." (H/T TheHindu)

Reigns took a break from wrestling during the COVID-19 pandemic to spend some time with his loved ones. WWE's hectic travel schedule, combined with the hazards of the pandemic, resulted in the sensible decision.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes