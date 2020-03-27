14 Wrestling couples with massive age gaps

The biggest age difference on this is an astounding 39 years!

The large age gap didn't prevent these couples from having successful relationships.

Sasha Banks & Sarath Ton, Jerry Lawler & Lauryn McBride, Brock Lesnar & Sable.

Age is just a number. You've probably heard that a million times before, and the statement certainly holds when it comes to love.

Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart, Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones, George & Amal Clooney, and Alec & Hilaria Baldwin are just a few couples from Hollywood who have defied the boundaries of age to enjoy healthy relationships over the years.

Wrestling, too, has its fair share of couples with really big age gaps.

In this slider, we countdown the couples from the world of wrestling who have the biggest age differences:

#14. Sasha Banks and Sarath Ton - 8 years

While Sasha Banks is a household name amongst the WWE Universe, the fans aren't all that familiar with her better half.

If you are a keen follower of Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, then you'd probably know about Sarath Ton, AKA Mikaze.

Banks is still 28 years old and has already cemented her position as one of the greatest Women's Superstars in WWE history. Ton is 36 years old, and WWE currently employs him as a consumer designer.

Ton began his career as a wrestler, and he worked under the Kid Mikaze moniker until he retired from in-ring competition. The costume designing off-shoot in pro wrestling has worked out well for Miakze as he is a popular figure backstage in the company.

The couple tied the knot in August 2016, and they have voluntarily shied away from the public spotlight of the WWE.

#13. CM Punk and AJ Lee - 8 Years

CM Punk and AJ Lee don't need any introductions. The retired wrestlers are amongst the most popular performers of the past decade, and they began dating while working together in the WWE. They got married in August on June 13th, 2014, which is reportedly also the day that the WWE released CM Punk.

The 41-year-old Punk worked for various independent promotions before being picked up by WWE in 2005. AJ Lee hadn't even begun wrestling at that time as the 33-year-old kicked off her career in 2007 before signing up with WWE in 2009.

It's odd that both Punk and Lee prematurely retired from wrestling and have yet to find their way back to the squared circle. They are indeed made for each other.

