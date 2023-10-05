Is a massive title change planned for WWE Fastlane 2023? Analyzing the possibility

WWE Fastlane 2023 will feature multiple championship matches, including a triple threat bout for the Women's Championship. IYO SKY will defend her gold against Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Interestingly, a new champion may be crowned on the show to set up an intense feud.

Damage CTRL formed last year at SummerSlam after Triple H took over the reins of the creative department. There has been tension between the group members, Bayley and IYO SKY, since the latter won the Money in the Bank contract and the Women's Title. Although it may seem like the trio are on the same page now, it may all crumble down at WWE Fastlane 2023.

Xero News recently reported that one of the planned matches for WrestleMania 40 could be Bayley vs. Dakota Kai vs. IYO SKY. If the Stamford-based promotion decides to go ahead with the bout, the current Women's Champion might drop the title this weekend after The Role Model's interference.

Flair could secure the gold, taking advantage of the internal issues in Damage CTRL. Since Bayley accepted the title match on behalf of her partner, SKY might blame her for her potential loss.

Fastlane 2023 will take place on October 7, 2023, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

More surprises ahead of WWE Fastlane 2023?

Damage CTRL debuted during last year's SummerSlam

One of the biggest news in wrestling recently is the signing of former AEW star Jade Cargill with WWE. The company has posted numerous vignettes promoting her imminent debut. Fans may not have to wait long to see her on their screens if a new report is to be believed.

It was reported that Cargill could debut at WWE Fastlane 2023 and join the Monday Night RAW brand. However, this hasn't been confirmed by the company yet.

"According to multiple WWE sources, Jade Cargill is slated to be at this Saturday's WWE Fastlane PPV in Indianapolis. The early word this morning was that she would be heading to the RAW brand."

What else could fans expect for WWE Fastlane 2023?

Five matches are currently planned for the upcoming premium live event. Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing bout. Finn Balor and Damian Priest will put their Undisputed Tag Team Title on the line against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

LWO will battle Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in a six-man tag match. Finally, John Cena and LA Knight will compete against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag team bout.