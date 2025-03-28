Is Miro fka Rusev returning to WWE after leaving AEW? Analyzing the reality

It has been a few weeks since Miro left AEW and became a free agent, fueling rumors about a return to WWE for the first time since 2020. Even though he has been linked to a move to the Stamford-based company, he has yet to show up on the main roster.

According to recent reports, WWE management wants to bring the former AEW star back, and they are expected to pursue him if they haven't already.

However, given that the Road to WrestleMania continues, reports suggest that the former WWE star is not expected to return to the company until later in the year, meaning that he will remain a free agent for the coming months.

WWE Creative might also pursue bringing Miro's wife, CJ Perry, back to the company as well. Perry, aka Lana, has expressed the desire to come back after a stint with AEW and it wouldn't come as a surprise if the couple reunites on screen again in WWE.

WWE legend urges Miro to return to the Stamford-based company

In the latest edition of his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi opened up about Miro's status and explained why the best option for the former United States Champion is to come back to WWE.

"Go back home. He's experienced the vibes in AEW. He got his money right? And I'm sure it was probably the easiest money he's ever made right? The scheduling is not like WWE's, but sometimes it's not about money Joey, it's about an atmosphere. You want to work in an atmosphere where you feel like I can't wait to go to work ... Miro's going to do what he wants to do, he's a smart kid, he understands the game, he understands the politicking and the business ... he was well taught and he sees things come a mile away. He needs to be home with the WWE, cause he's just a great performer," the WWE legend said. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Whether this will happen remains to be seen, but at the moment, WWE appears to be the frontrunner to sign the former AEW star and bring him back to the main roster.

