Best and worst of AEW Dynamite- Massive debut, More shots at WWE & Vince McMahon

Would you look at what Dr. Baker holds in her hand!

AEW put on a very entertaining show this week, but not one without flaws.

Riju Dasgupta

The good doctor hit Cody with her shoe this week

AEW Dynamite continues to be a good show and at no point did the show seem to drag, in my personal opinion. At the same time, this felt like a filler episode, the calm before the storm, prior to the tournament for the TNT Championship kicking off next week.

There were certain aspects of the show that were fine and very entertaining indeed and other components that did not resonate with me really. I will list the good and separate them from the bad in this week's 'Best and Worst' column.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you agree or disagree with my opinion in the comments. Also, I had written an opinion piece about the whole AEW vs. WWE rivalry that has consumed the world and you can read all about it at this very location.

#1 Best: An absolutely perfect debut

Very few stars that make their big debut for a major promotion have the luxury of someone like Jake Roberts cutting a promo to signal their arrival into the big leagues. Lance Archer did and to his credit, he made full use of the opportunity as well coming across as an unstoppable monster through the course of the entire match.

Also, can we take a minute and give credit where it is due because Marko Stunt sold, bumped, flew around the ring, and generally made Lance Archer look like an extremely big deal at all points during the course of their contest. And now that Archer made a debut in the manner that he did, I have a feeling that he's going to be the man who's going to run through the gauntlet in the TNT tournament and become the very inaugural Champion.

