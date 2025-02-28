Is Myles Borne related to WWE legend Randy Orton? Know the truth

NXT star Myles Borne had fans compare him with WWE legend Randy Orton following a match on NXT on Tuesday. Borne had a match against Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy, where his resemblance with The Viper was quite impressive, and he even used some of his moves.

After the video went viral, there was speculation that Myles Borne was related to Randy Orton. However, this is far from the truth, as the NXT superstar took to his account on X/Twitter and denied any such reports, saying that he was not Randy Orton.

The two superstars are not related. Orton comes from a wrestling family, and both his father and grandfather were part of the WWE. On the other hand, Myles Borne was an amateur wrestler who moved to the WWE in 2022 and is now pursuing a professional career. He is currently part of the NXT roster.

Orton and Borne met on NXT back in early October 2024, when they had a backstage segment where The Viper was helping Borne to improve his Legend Killer pose.

Randy Orton is expected to return after the Elimination Chamber

The Viper has been out for nearly four months following an assault from Kevin Owens on SmackDown. Fast forward to today, the 14-time world champion is a step away from his comeback, which, according to a report from PW Insider, could happen as early as the March 7 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Randy Orton is also expected to participate in WWE's European Tour, which will last about two weeks and visit 11 cities between March 14 and March 31.

What he will do upon his return remains to be seen. The most likely scenario is that he will pursue Kevin Owens, seeking revenge. KO is currently feuding with Sami Zayn, and an Unsanctioned match is set for the Elimination Chamber. The Viper could temporarily move in a different direction.

In that scenario, he could go after John Cena and challenge him to one final match at WrestleMania 41, where the Cenation Leader will compete one last time at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

