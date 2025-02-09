4 Reasons why Kevin Owens chose to re-sign with WWE

Over the past few months, Kevin Owens has been having issues with WWE officials. However, that doesn't seem to have stopped him from signing a new deal with the company. According to Fightful Select, Owens has signed a new five-year deal with the Stamford-based promotion that will expire in 2030.

Owens' previous contract was due to expire early this year, and it was rumored that he may re-sign with WWE. There was also buzz that KO could join AEW, but that didn't happen.

His new contract started on the day of Royal Rumble 2025, and he seems to be all set to enter into a major feud with his long-time friend, Sami Zayn. At WrestleMania 41, KO shall probably square off against Zayn in a one-on-one battle.

With that, we list four reasons why Kevin Owens re-signed with WWE.

#4. Lucrative deal

WWE reportedly made Kevin Owens a hefty offer. The deal is expected to last until 2030 and apparently includes bonuses from merchandise sales. The 40-year-old superstar is indeed a prized asset of the company.

KO has been around since 2014 and has the potential to draw significant crown attention. In his 10-year reign in WWE, he has won the NXT, United States, Intercontinental, Universal, and Undisputed Tag Team Championships. He proved his mettle in the promotion and was thereby given a respectful deal.

#3. Unfinished business in WWE

Kevin Owens also has an unfinished business in WWE. While he has been a big superstar and has feuded with top personalities, he hasn't had too many singles titles.

The last time he won a major singles title was in 2016, when he won the Universal Championship on RAW and held it for nearly 188 days before losing to Goldberg at Fastlane in March 2017.

In his second term, KO would look to win the Undisputed WWE Championship as well as the World Heavyweight Championship.

#2. AEW isn't an option anymore

AEW emerged as an alternative for several disgruntled WWE Superstars who were looking for better opportunities outside the company. Several wrestlers did flock to AEW, including big names like Adam Copeland (Edge), Daniel Bryanson (Daniel Bryan), Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro), Chris Jericho, Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks), and Bobby Lashley.

However, AEW's popularity is declining, and the promotion is experiencing low audience attendance for several of its shows. Even its biggest show of the year, All In, was not as spectacular a success as WrestleMania.

KO might have calculated that even if Tony Khan offered him a bigger deal, it would not benefit him in the long run. Therefore, The Prizefighter's re-signing with WWE was a prudent choice.

#1. Kevin Owens is close to lot of people at WWE backstage

The former Universal Champion has publicly stated that he is extremely close to several people at WWE backstage, especially Sami Zayn and Finn Balor. He has specifically mentioned his close bond with Triple H and how The Game had a crucial role in bringing him on board in the company.

"He hired me. When I got my chance to be called up to the pros, the story I heard was that four or five people had a say in the decision. The vote was tied at two, and Triple H cast the deciding ballot. He gave me my chance," Kevin Owens said. [H/T: WhatCulture]

It was also rumored that Vince McMahon wasn't a big fan of Kevin Owens, but Hunter strongly backed him. Owens now credits Triple H for being on his side and helping him grow as a star.

Therefore, it might have been extremely hard for Owens to jump ship to AEW or not renew his contract with WWE since he owes a lot to Triple H. With the new contract starting right away from Royal Rumble, it remains to be seen how The Game books Owens in World Wrestling Entertainment.

