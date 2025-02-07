3 Reasons why Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn should happen at WWE Elimination Chamber

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have seemingly re-ignited their feud on the latest episode of RAW. Owens attacked his former best friend a few days after the former missed the opportunity to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion, losing to Cody Rhodes in a Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble.

KO showed up in the final minutes of RAW and assaulted the former Intercontinental Champion from behind, hitting him with the Package Piledriver. This brutal assault could sideline Sami for a while, but it set the stage for a blockbuster match between the two former friends at WrestleMania 41.

However, it might be better for the two superstars to build up their match and collide at the Elimination Chamber next month and not in 'Mania.

In this article, we take a look at three reasons why this should be the plan that WWE Creative should follow.

#3. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have fought at WrestleMania before

The two former friends have accomplished nearly everything in WWE, but Sami still aims to become World Champion for the first time in his WWE career.

Aside from their success in singles competition, they also had their WrestleMania moment, when they faced each other on Night Two of WrestleMania 37 back in 2021.

Thus, a rematch four years later wouldn't make much sense unless it was for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, this is not likely to happen since Zayn didn't win the Rumble and KO lost his title match to Cody Rhodes.

With that in mind, it would be more meaningful to have the match at the Elimination Chamber, as it would also create new angles in their rivalry.

#2. Kevin Owens fighting Randy Orton at WrestleMania is a bigger draw than him fighting Sami Zayn

Randy Orton has been out since mid-November when Kevin Owens hit him with the piledriver and sidelined him indefinitely. The Viper should be back to SmackDown soon and will seek revenge on his former friend.

Given the status of the 14-time World Champion, it would make much more sense for WWE Creative to book this match for WrestleMania 41, instead of a Zayn vs KO battle.

Owens vs. Orton is arguably a much bigger draw than his fighting Zayn. The Viper and KO have built up their rivalry for months before the latter sidelined the 14-time world champion.

#1. Elimination Chamber takes place in their home country

With Toronto being the host of Elimination Chamber this year, it provides a great opportunity for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to have an epic match at the PLE.

In what is set to be a PLE marked with a lot of emotions thanks to it being John Cena's last match in front of a Toronto crowd, Zayn and Owens could add another layer of drama to it by giving fans an enthralling contest.

It could definitely result in an exceptional PLE, with Triple H and co. having the perfect platform to take the company into WrestleMania 41.

