Is Randy Orton coming back to WWE in 2022? Road Dogg weighs in

Randy Orton has been out of action for months now after suffering a back injury, and multiple stars have weighed in on his situation since, including Road Dogg. However, it looks like the Hall of Famer may not have the best update regarding The Viper.

After unsuccessfully defending their RAW Tag Team Championship on the May 20 episode of SmackDown, Matt Riddle and Randy were on the receiving end of a post-match beatdown by The Bloodline.

Since then, Riddle has been the only one in action, and Orton has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion.

In an episode of Oh...You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg shared that he recently had a conversation with The Viper, but they were not related to his injury. However, Road Dogg stated that they talked about something that shouldn't be mentioned on air.

"I don't know [about his injury], I haven't seen Randy, and I haven't asked about Randy. I don't bring him up. For my job, I have a list of people I cannot use and he's on that right now. I don't have him as a combatant to write into a match." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

At the moment, it looks like it might definitely take some time before the RK-Bro member does return inside the ring. In a report by Fightful Select, they stated that the WWE star required a fusion in his lower back and will be out for an extended period of time.

It was also reported that the promotion would be fortunate for Randy's comeback, but there are still no creative plans or a definite timeline for his return.

Road Dogg on what Randy Orton does the best in WWE

The Apex Predator is one of the most notable and admired wrestlers. He showcased that he is not only an amazing in-ring performer but also a talented entertainer.

In a previous episode of Oh You Didn't Know, Road Dogg complimented Randy Orton's ability to portray his character at a live event or even on television. The DX member also praised the WWE star's facial expressions during matches.

"And that goes so far as to timer strains, facial and camera shots, you know you can really tell a story with the facial. After a move, before a move but you can really tell a story to the viewers sitting at home without saying a word. And that is what Randy Orton does better than anybody."

It remains to be seen when Randy Orton will be able to return to WWE programming.

