Is Randy Orton eligible for the WWE Draft 2023? Latest injury update on The Viper

With the WWE Draft 2023 just a few weeks away, the eligibility of Randy Orton for the event is in question. The former World Heavyweight Champion has been out of action for almost a year, with his wrestling return up in the air, but some positives can be taken out of the upcoming draft.

Panic overcame the WWE Universe when The Viper got shelved due to a serious back injury. He was last seen on the May 20 edition of SmackDown, being led by medical officials out of the arena. In late-2022, it was reported that the multi-time World Champion underwent fusion surgery in Birmingham. He is now getting home rest and looks in great condition.

Will Randy Orton's injury cause him to miss out on the WWE Draft 2023? That is not the case. Triple H mentioned in his SmackDown speech that each superstar will be eligible for the draft. Even those who are injured/absent will be part of it unless stated otherwise in the upcoming flagship shows.

Superstars, which the company believes will be sidelined for an extended period of time, could initially go undrafted in the WWE Draft 2023 until they are capable of a long-term wrestling run.

This has happened in the past. This will also provide insight into the future of wrestlers like Randy Orton, Big E, and AJ Styles.

Randy Orton's injury came at an unfortunate time. He was on the verge of a high-profile rivalry with The Bloodline and supposedly passed up the opportunity to co-headline SummerSlam 2022 with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

When will The Viper target his 15th World Championship? Only time will tell.

How could Randy Orton's return be booked after WWE Draft 2023?

Triple H hasn't mentioned the exact timeline for Draft 2023 as of yet. However, WRKD Wrestling stated that it is being planned to be on the May 8 edition of RAW following the Backlash Premium Live Event.

On that basis, Randy Orton could return at Backlash and immediately involve himself in a feud with either a RAW or SmackDown Superstar. His best bet is to stay in the red brand along with Matt Riddle, who hinted at a feud with The Miz.

Riddle's program with The A-Lister may lead up to Backlash, giving Orton the perfect opportunity for a grand comeback that tilts the scale in the babyface's favor.

The reunited duo could then get into a rivalry with the Street Profits, who are the No.1 Contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles after winning the WrestleMania Showcase Match.

Poll : 0 votes