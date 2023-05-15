Is Randy Orton the first WWE star to suffer a career-ending back injury?

One of the most controversial topics recently is Randy Orton's potential retirement from WWE and wrestling altogether after it was shared that his back injury is not looking good. Unfortunately, it wasn't the first time a superstar had to end their career after such things occurred.

Although there's still no confirmation that Randy Orton has retired due to his back injury, a number of stars had to. In 2015, Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) suffered a spinal injury during a dark match with Samoa Joe on RAW. In 1994, Rick Rude was wrestling with Sting when the former landed awkwardly on a raised platform. Although he finished the match, his injured back prevented him from returning to the ring.

Although it's unfortunate that Tyson, Rick, and many more superstars had to step away from the wrestling ring due to a back injury, they found a new spot in the sport. Kidd occasionally produces matches for the Stamford-based promotion, and Rude served as a color commentator and manager in WWE and WCW before his passing in 1999.

Randy Orton was last seen performing on a May 2022 episode of SmackDown. He unsuccessfully defended the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside Matt Riddle against The Usos. However, issues regarding his back and the injury have been present for a while. The Viper previously stated in an interview that his finisher, RKO, may have played a part in the worsening condition of his back.

What did the doctors say about Randy Orton's possible WWE return after his back injury?

Fans have been positive about the return of The Apex Predator to the ring despite his lengthy time away from the ring. While the superstar is seemingly positive for a return, medical professionals thought otherwise.

In a chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Randy Orton's father and wrestling legend Bob Orton Jr. shared that doctors were against The Viper's in-ring return. However, Orton is still training and would do what he wants at the end of the day.

"He's training, so we'll see what happens; I don't know. If he feels like he's ready to go back, I think he might, but again he's pretty well taken care of. I don't think he need [sic] to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do."

It would definitely be an unfortunate sight if Randy Orton did indeed have wrestled his last match alright. Still, his health always comes first, and he has definitely left a legacy that would be hard to forget.

