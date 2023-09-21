"Is this real?" - WWE's big revelation about The Rock and John Cena leaves fans at a loss for words

The Rock and John Cena had an epic rivalry leading to a big match at WWE WrestleMania 29. After the contest, the two showed respect to each other, and the company recently released a video of what they said to each other after their showdown.

The match had over a year’s worth of build as The Rock defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 28. This led to the two men going head-to-head for the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 29.

After a bout that lasted over 20 minutes, Cena avenged his loss and won the title. Following the win, the two men showed much respect for each other. WWE recently released a video where viewers can hear what they said to each other after the contest. The contents are enough to melt any wrestling fan’s heart.

The WWE Universe erupted on social media and reacted to the video. Many said that they were the greatest of all time, and it was unreal to see them show so much respect to each other after the bitter rivalry.

WWE took its sweet time to reveal the actual audio of the conversation between the two legends. The timing couldn’t be better, as they were seen embracing each other backstage on SmackDown after The Great One made his return.

What did The Rock and John Cena say to each other after the main event at WWE WrestleMania 29?

WrestleMania 29 hosted one of the biggest main events in pro wrestling history. The company recently released a subtitled video revealing the conversation between The Rock and John Cena after their contest.

Fans can now check out what exactly was said that night:

John Cena: "Because of you, I'm serious... you have no idea. I asked for a picture with you and me when I was 20 years old, working in a store in Venice, California. You've always been nice... you've always been respectful. Whenever we talked, you always told me to keep it up!"

The Great One replied:

"I want to tell you, I came back for this very moment right now. For them, for them, and for you. I believe in you."

It’s great to see two of the top men in the industry show such admiration for each other. They put their professional rivalry to rest to give themselves and their fans a moment to remember.

