Is Rey Mysterio actually injured? The truth revealed following WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio is set to compete in a huge match against El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41. However, the legendary luchador fell prey to a potential injury during his Six-Man Tag Team Match on the latest episode of SmackDown. He was escorted out of the arena with the help of medical staff after the veteran could not continue his match.

This has sparked widespread concern among fans, with many wondering whether it was a part of the storyline. However, that is not the case. Rey Mysterio has seemingly suffered a legitimate injury. He could have potentially twisted his ankle during one of the spots in his bout.

During the match, the medical team was checking on the Master of the 619. He was also spotted limping while being taken away backstage, which indicates the severity of the situation. WWE deciding not to pan the camera on Mysterio indicates that it was not an on-screen injury.

The company has yet to provide an official update regarding the situation, which they could soon provide. But with WrestleMania 41 just a few hours away, there have been questions about Mysterio's in-ring status. It remains to be seen how things shape up following the tragic incident.

What was the spot where Rey Mysterio got potentially injured?

The go-home edition of SmackDown for WrestleMania witnessed a classic tag team match between the team of Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix, and Dragon Lee and American Made. However, a lot of fans have been wondering about the exact spot that led to Rey's injury.

During the match, there was a moment when The Master of the 619 was seen chasing Chad Gable outside the ring. Gable swiftly got into the ring, and Mysterio was right behind him, about to slide into the ring. However, Julius Creed stopped him midway on the apron.

The 30-year-old dragged the legendary luchador out of the ring, sending him crashing to the bare surface of the ringside. Rey Mysterio's leg collided with the surface with sheer velocity, where he may have potentially suffered the injury.

Following that, the Hall of Famer was not seen competing in the ring. It remains to be seen whether his upcoming match against El Grande Americano will happen as scheduled or whether WWE will be forced to cancel it.

