WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio was seen being escorted out of the arena via the ramp by a couple of staff members. It seems that the legend was injured. The Hall of Famer fought a six-man tag team match moments ago against American Made alongside Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee. The rundown of all the matches on the card of WrestleMania 41 still advertised Mysterio to face El Grande Americano.

However, in case he doesn’t make it, here are three stars who could replace the mighty luchador.

#3. Rey Fenix could get his revenge

Rey Fenix recently made his debut on WWE SmackDown and instantly hopped on a winning streak like his brother Penta. The new face competed in the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Fenix managed to make it to the final three contestants of the match alongside Andrade and Carmelo Hayes.

Surprisingly, while Fenix climbed to the top rope for a move, he was caught off guard by El Grande Americano. The American Made ally made Fenix lose his balance and then eliminated him from the battle royale.

Notably, the Mexican luchador was the one who eliminated Chad Gable. Moreover, the former Olympian was also seen mocking the new signee backstage and praising Americano. Now, if Rey Mysterio pulls out of WrestleMania 41, Fenix would be aching for revenge against El Grande.

#2. Andrade could fill in for another WWE WrestleMania 41 match

Andrade has shown sheer grit and strength in his matches in the last twelve months, especially in his feuds with Carmelo Hayes and the United States Champion, LA Knight. Last year at WrestleMania XL, the former WWE Speed Champion helped Rey Mysterio in a tag team match against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

Interestingly, Andrade wasn’t the Hall of Famer’s original teammate and replaced Dragon Lee, who was blindsided by Carlito ahead of the match. This time, the former United States Champion could directly step in for Rey Mysterio if the Hall of Famer doesn’t make it to the Show of Shows.

#1. Dragon Lee could avenge Rey Mysterio and the LWO

El Grande Americano has been messing with the Latino World Order ever since he made his first WWE appearance at Madison Square Garden on March 10, 2025. Unidentified at the time, he had attacked and suplexed Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee during their match with The New Day.

Dragon Lee was the debut opponent of El Grande Americano on Monday Night RAW a week later. Notably, instead of fighting like an honorable luchador, Americano unmasked Lee during the match and forced him to submit to an Ankle Lock.

Shortly after, El Grande joined hands with Chad Gable’s American Made and resorted to more underhanded tricks. Especially putting a piece of metal inside his mask to land vicious headbutts to Rey Mysterio and the other LWO members. Thus, Dragon Lee could avenge his faction if his mentor is unable to compete at WrestleMania 41.

It will be interesting to see if El Grande Americano’s 'Mania opponent changes eventually.

