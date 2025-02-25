Is Rey Mysterio actually injured? What we know after WWE announced he is gone indefinitely

Rey Mysterio has been away from WWE TV since suffering a merciless attack at the hands of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on February 10. He missed two consecutive episodes of RAW, and it looks like he will be missing some more. This week on the Monday Night Show, WWE announced that the legendary luchador would be out of action for an extended period.

Ad

Following the news, fans have been wondering whether The Master of 619 has sustained a real-life injury. However, that does not seem to be the case. Rey Mysterio's injury is purely a part of WWE's storytelling. The Hall of Famer is believed to be fit and healthy as there are currently no reports of him suffering any legitimate injury or concussion.

WWE might have shown Mysterio's on-screen injury on Monday Night RAW to add more depth to the ongoing storyline with The New Day. The company often does this to blur the lines between reality and fiction, adding more drama and intensity to the existing rivalries and feuds.

Ad

Trending

The luchador getting sidelined due to Kingston and Woods' vicious attack was seemingly a creative plot executed to perfection. It looks like Triple H may have decided to keep Rey Mysterio off television to show how ruthless The New Day has become lately.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Expand Tweet

Ad

When can Rey Mysterio return to WWE RAW?

WrestleMania is less than two months away, and this is believed to be the hottest period in WWE. It’s definitely not a time for any WWE Superstar to miss, but Rey Mysterio's status remains unclear. This has left fans with one question: When will the legendary luchador come back?

There is currently no official timeline for his return. However, it is possible that Mysterio could make a comeback just 2-3 weeks before The Show of Shows. The Hall of Famer is not expected to miss the biggest night of the year. So his homecoming ahead of WrestleMania seems likely.

Ad

The Master of 619 could come back and resume his rivalry with The New Day on RAW, and why not? After all, he does have a score to settle. There are also rumors that Rey Mysterio might compete in a tag team match against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at The Show of Shows.

But who could team up with him? It could be anyone from the roster, like Penta, Dragon Lee, or WWE might pair Mysterio with any returning star, such as Big E. Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback